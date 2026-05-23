Todd Whitting's Thoughts on the End of His Time as Houston Baseball Coach

Houston Cougars baseball announced after the season ended that longtime head coach Todd Whitting's contract would not be renewed. That move ended Whitting's 16-year run as the head man of Houston baseball.

That was the second-longest head coaching span in UH baseball history. Houston came off a poor 7-23 Big 12 record this past season, which was the worst mark in the conference. The Cougars were 24-31 overall this year.

After a 30-25 winning regular season and 12-17 conference mark last season, Houston won its first-ever Big 12 Tournament game. The program took a big step back now and generally struggled in the latter half of Whitting's Houston tenure. Whitting did have quite a bit of success early on and in the American Athletic Conference Days.

The 1995 Houston alum compiled 498 wins, the second-most in program history. He led UH to five conference championships, four NCAA Tournament appearances and a 2014 NCAA Super Regional appearance. Renovations were made to the Cougars' home, Schroeder Park, and a new baseball practice facility was built in 2020.

While there was a lot of good during Whitting's time, that started to wane out during the end with the fans wanting a move on as well.

Whitting spoke to Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston on his thoughts on the move and his time at Houston.

A Grateful and Reflective Whitting

Todd Whitting to @PaperCityMag on being let go as University of Houston's baseball coach: "I appreciate (athletic director) Eddie (Nuñez) and his leadership. We had a great talk today and like I told him my main concern is that program. It's not really me.



"It's had a long run… pic.twitter.com/kcHGtHgEKn — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) May 17, 2026

"Honestly, I've been at peace whichever way it was going to go for a while now. You can't keep your head in the sand. But anytime something comes to an end, obviously it's emotional," Whitting said.

He's spent enough time with the Cougars to understand where this situation was probably going to end given how the season had transpired.

"It means more when it's at a place like Houston. A great university that's done so much for me. I'll forever be in debt to that school. Dr. Khator for hiring me," Whitting said.

This position obviously meant a lot to him as a UH graduate and former baseball player in the program. Whitting was also an assistant head coach at Houston from 1996 to 2003. The Dalhart, Texas native played second base for the Cougars for 1991-92 and 1994-95.

In 2013, Whitting led Houston to its best start in 24 seasons and a top-20 ranking. The next season, Houston jumped into the top-10 nationally and won the inaugural AAC Conference Tournament.

"It's had a long run and a great history. I think he's (Athletic Director Eddie Nuñez) got a great plan going forward to get it going in the right direction. And I just appreciate the opportunity to be the head coach there for 16 years at my alma mater," Whitting said.

Houston Athletics has and is struggling financially with one of the lowest budgets as a Power Four school. The NIL situation is still growing and needs more work at Houston. Whitting didn't really use that excuse with Baldwin, but still mentioned how he had to do more with less. Regardless, that's the Houston Cougar way according to the 53-year-old.

"The Big 12 is hard no matter what. It does help to have the financial backing behind you. But I've always been fortunate to figure out a way to get things done, the 2018 AAC Coach of the Year said.

"In this situation, I couldn't get it done. You've just got to find a way. That's the UH way. That's the way we've always been."

The local recruiting will likely be an emphasis for the next head coach of UH baseball. It's certainly possible in a city like Houston to put together a solid team even without the best budget.

"We haven't always gotten the best players or had the best facilities and had the best stuff, but we found a way to win. Kind of lost that magic touch a little bit. But it's an attractive university. It's a tremendous school. And I wish the next guy the best of luck," Whitting said.