3 Auburn Tigers to Watch vs. Houston Cougars
Not every year do the Houston Cougars get to take on the Auburn Tigers in a non-conference contest as part of The Battleground 2K25 competition.
In the 2025-26 campaign, it’s happening, and it's an early glimpse at what both programs have dialed up after a late run in the NCAA Tournament. Could it be a sneak peek of two programs that meet each other later down the road? Only time will tell.
The Auburn program is under a new direction, welcoming a new coaching era with Steven Pearl taking over the role his father, Bruce Pearl, once held. Both Pearls are heavily involved with the program and hope to remain one of the dominant brands in college basketball.
These three Tigers’ players should be on the highlight reel and have a great game when Pearl coaches them.
Keyshawn Hall, Forward
One of the bigger bodies on the court for Auburn is the senior, Keshawn Hall, who appears to be a veteran from the way he has led the team through the second week of collegiate basketball. Hall’s journey has provided him with many valuable experiences that he has gained from UNLV, George Mason, and UCF.
Throughout the games he has played, he has been the leading scorer for the Tigers, averaging 26.5 points and 11 rebounds. He’s a problem that defenses struggle with due to his quick decision-making and tall frame, which makes it difficult for them to compete against him.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native is averaging 31.5 minutes, shooting 52.4 percent from the field and 60 percent from behind the arc. One of his skills is drawing contact to get him to the free-throw line, where he shoots 90 percent. Houston will need to be mindful of avoiding contact early in the first half, as that is how Hall typically gets going.
KeShawn Murphy, Forward
This giant returned to his home state of Alabama. He is a native of Birmingham, Alabama, and has returned close to home, making it a great fit for him to join Pearl’s program. Auburn is an excellent destination for big men to learn basketball knowledge, as evidenced by the program's past success.
Murphy has meshed well playing alongside Hall and has been highly beneficial for the Tigers’ offense. Murphy is averaging 17 points per game with eight rebounds and four assists. His presence under the basket and his ability to maneuver through the lane have created a threat on the floor.
If you look for No. 3, he is going to be guaranteed to get a handle on the basketball and is always aware of his surroundings. He plays unselfishly, feeding the ball to his guards, and is a reliable source to throw the ball to. Watch out for him going up in the air and slamming it home.
Tahaad Pettiford, Guard
This name might ring a bell from a season ago. Tahaad Pettiford has been with the Tigers for a couple of years and has elected to stay in the system, growing into a better player in the SEC.
The 6-foot-1 athlete from Jersey City, New Jersey, is very maneuverable on the whole floor and is creative in weaving through defenders. He currently averages 12 points, along with three assists and 2.5 rebounds. The Cougars cannot overlook his presence, as he is capable of sparking a run in a hurry.
From the field, he is shooting 30.8 percent and is getting 33 minutes per game. He knows his role in the pearl system, which is why he has chosen to stay. If you see No. 0 on the court, that’s Pettiford, and he’ll be making the Cougars hesitant to play tight. Pettiford is no stranger to big games against Quad 1 teams, having already gained that experience under his belt. The Tigers might lean on him to keep putting points on the scoreboard.