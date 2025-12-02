3 Florida State Players Who Could Make A Major Impact vs. Houston
Houston Cougars basketball keeps on rolling even after dropping its first game of a challenging non-conference schedule.
The next time coach Kelvin Sampson’s team continues to take on quality opponents will be this weekend when Florida State rolls into town to participate in the Houston Hoops Showdown at the Toyota Center, which should feel like home-court advantage.
Seminoles coach Luke Loucks has his team trending in the right direction after earning a handful of wins, and will need the best from these three talented ball handlers.
Lajae Jones, Guard
The Seminoles have already faced a very tough schedule, taking on Florida and Texas A&M, both of whom made the NCAA Tournament a season ago in one, if not the best, conference in all of collegiate basketball.
Jones is not scared to go against a few of the most disciplined shooters in the country and has another opportunity to show why he can join the conversation as one of the best out there. At 6-foot-7, the senior is healthy and in shape, which is excellent news when it takes on Houston, who everyone knows has some of the best depth up and down the lineup.
Neptune Beach, Florida, native has been one of the players the coaching staff is still trying to figure out after being super inconsistent from the field, where he shoots 41.9 percent. Against the Aggies and Gators, he didn’t show up when he recorded three points in that set of games. His teammates know his potential will eventually blossom after a 36-point game against Georgia Southern. The man wearing No. 10 is sneaky and could go off if it’s his day.
Chauncey Wiggins, Forward
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, the highly recruited prospect can shoot the ball very well and could be a problem for whoever is guarding Wiggins. On the season, he is averaging some of the most minutes that a Seminoles player is earning with 25.5 minutes per game.
All of his teammates are still adapting to how he plays, as he transferred from Clemson after a three-year term with that program, then made the decision in his best interest to go elsewhere. That may pay off for him, getting to play all these excellent programs early in the schedule, which will have him ready to go when conference play rolls around.
Wiggins is averaging 13.3 points per game along with six rebounds and 1.3 assists. From the field, he shoots 37.5 percent, which isn’t bad, as he is a guy who makes quick choices with the basketball. He is 100 percent from the free-throw line, so the Cougars cannot foul him. From the 3-point range, he has gone 28.9 percent, so he isn’t great or terrible. Be mindful that he’ll be running around all over the place and has no set place where he produces the most. Watch for the F who will be wearing No. 7.
Robert McCray V, Guard
Another baller who is a reliable guy in high-pressure situations is the 6-foot-4 G, a magnificent athlete who can dish the ball to his teammates, who are there to help him when he is under pressure. He likes to take jump shots, work in the paint and work close to the corner.
This year, Florida State was lucky to snag McCray V in the portal after playing at Wake Forest and Jacksonville. He’s got plenty of experience working with different coaches and players and hasn’t stopped grinding.
He shoots 40 percent from the field with an average of 13.3 points per game to go with 2.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Give the senior a chance to dribble the ball and penetrate to the basketball, and he might heat up quickly. Houston’s defense needs to limit his play-making ability.