3 Houston Players Who Could Get Selected in 2027 NBA Draft

The Houston Cougars have reemerged as one of the top programs in the NBA Draft over the last few years and that could very well continue in the future as well given how the program is set up for success.

Houston has become arguably the most consistent basketball program in the country and is a major destination for players looking to eventually make the NBA. The development at Houston under coach Kelvin Sampson is rare in college basketball these days, but the players at UH buy into the culture and are willing to stay multiple years to develop.

In the 2026 NBA Draft, three Houston players were selected for the first time ever. Two of them were one-and-done talent in star point guard Kingston Flemings who got drafted No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Hawks, and stretch big Chris Cenac Jr., who's viewed as a talented player with all the tools to become successful. He was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 27 overall pick.

Senior guard and leader Emanuel Sharp was also selected 45th overall to the Sacramento Kings. This was the first time since 2023 Houston had two first round draft picks. The 2026-27 team has some talent that could also be taken in the 2027 draft.

Joseph Tugler

Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) looks to pass against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Fertitta Center. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tugler is the new senior leader on the team, and has true potential of being drafted. Already considered one of the best defensive players in college basketball, Tugler offers a ton of value with his unique and physical level of guarding and shot-blocking.

If the 6-foot-8 forward is able to further develop his offensive game, there's no doubt he can become an NBA player.

He started to add to his game in the paint and post with floaters and getting to the basket. Tugler is a ferocious dunker and has a great motor as well. He practices 3-pointers all the time, and if Tugler starts to knock those down consistently during games, that makes him a complete player. His free throw shooting already increased a lot last season.

Dedan Thomas Jr.

A great one season from Thomas as the starting point guard for Houston could be all he needs to get taken in the draft. Milos Uzan got on the map that way and could've been selected last year after his incredible 2024-25 year. Thomas Jr. already has three years of experience and if he puts it all together in the Big 12, NBA scouts will be impressed.

He's already a great passer who doesn't turn the ball over, and Sampson can help develop him into a good defender as well. Thomas has the ability to score in the paint and get to the line as well.

Delrecco Gillespie

The senior transfer forward from Kent State could likely make the starting five at the power foward spot with his 6-foot-8, 230 pound frame. Gillespie averaged a double-double and over 11 rebounds per game, which shows his amazing talent on the boards.

Not only that, but Gillespie averaged over 17 points per game last season. If he can show that same level of production in the Big 12 with Houston, he could also get drafted.

Gillespie is the perfect kind of Houston player who has the ability to be elite on defense as he averaged more than one block and one steal per game. He shot over 50 percent from the field and can hit an occasional 3-pointer too.