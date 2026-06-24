Houston's New Best Player After Kingston Flemings Selected No. 8 Overall in NBA Draft

The Houston Cougars saw their name appear in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft thanks to star point guard Kingston Flemings, who got selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

Flemings ended up being Houston's best player in 2025-26 as a freshman phenom who took over the offense last season. He is now Houston's highest NBA Draft pick since Jarace Walker was taken eighth overall in 2023. This was a stacked draft class, and Flemings may have been taken higher in another season.

Houston has put together many great teams over the years, and each time new talent has shown through. Flemings may have been the one with the most talent, especially as a freshman. He is explosive, quick and an elite scorer with multiple levels of shot-making. He averaged 16.1 points, 5.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds on 48 percent shooting. Houston can't replace a player with the likes of Flemings, but will need great point guard play with him now in the NBA.

Flemings will be a player that an NBA team will build around, and his play at Houston was a tremendous factor to its success last season. Houston recently rebuilt their team and will have a new group of players for the most part for next year.

Houston's New Best Player

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This isn't a very straightforward answer for Houston given it's a completely new look team, but most likely the standout player for Houston will be now senior forward Joseph Tugler given what he brings across the board.

Tugler will probably be the new leader on the team as the only returning player from last year's starting lineup. He's one of the best defensive players in the country, and greatly improved on offense towards the end of the season. He's the most experienced player at Houston now, and was the leader of the defense.

Tugler finally will get a full offseason of work in this summer, and that will help him unlock more of his offensive game. He's always been practicing 3-pointers, and his last season may be the time for seeing that during games. The 6-foot-8, 230 pound forward averaged 8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game on 58 percent shooting.

He hasn't been the most outspoken player during his time, but that looks to be changing as well. Tugler will likely be alongside Delrecco Gillespie in the front court and his senior leadership will be crucial.