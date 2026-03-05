3 Names To Keep An Eye Out For When Oklahoma State Hosts Houston

The final game of the 2025-26 regular season is finally approaching.

It is important for Big 12 Tournament seeding scenarios and means just as much for NCAA Tournament seeding.

Houston is going to want this win regardless of whether it is the last game, because if they want to remain at large for a top-two or even three seed, they need to find a way not to choke up a game on the resume that they should’ve won.

For the Cougars to do so, the defense will need to do what it has done all season. Work together and stick to the assignment. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but the Cowboys will try to do everything they can to get these three offensive players going and play spoiler in their final home game of the season.

Anthony Roy, Guard

Your Senior Night schedule for tonight...



See everyone in Fertitta Center soon!#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs pic.twitter.com/BY9xTPD3on — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) March 4, 2026

The Oakland, California, native has arguably been Oklahoma State's best player all season and will need to continue showing up the rest of the season if the program wants an outside shot at March Madness. Right now, Roy is the team leader in minutes and points, averaging 28.5 minutes per game and 16.7 points per game.

From the field, the 6-foot-5 guard is a 42.9 percent shooter, where he is perfectly capable of weaving through traffic and finding the open lane to put the basketball in the hole. He’s unselfish with the basketball, always distributing it to where it needs to be, but sometimes he holds onto it when big plays are needed.

In his last outing, he recorded 27 points against UCF, shooting 50 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three. One area he thrived in was drawing trips to the charity stripe as he went 10 of 11 from there, so he’s very crafty at finding clever ways of drawing contact. His one issue was turning the ball over, which he did five times.

Parsa Fallah, Forward

Appearing in 26 games this season, Parsa Allah has been a great addition to this program, as he has been one of those guys on offense and defense who have really stood out throughout the season. The Cowboys have relied on him in several games this season and are going to need his shot-making ability come this weekend and throughout the Big 12 Tournament.

As it stands, the Amol, Iran native is averaging 14.7 points per game, along with six rebounds per game. Not only does this baller shoot at an elite level, but he also pulls down rebounds all the time, which keeps a ton of possessions alive for Oklahoma State, and that is going to have a huge impact throughout this matchup and the rest of the season. Keep an eye out for No. 22 as he will be heavily involved in boxing out and attacking the glass.

Vyctorius Miller, Guard

Another solid rebounder the Cowboys rely on heavily is Vyctorius Miller, who is part of the reason the game flows more easily for Oklahoma State. Not only does Miller rebound the ball, but he also knocks down his shots from all across the floor.

Currently, he is averaging 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His field goal percentage is 43.5 percent and could rise if he heats up, as he has several times this season.

His best performance of the season came against Prairie View A&M, when he posted 30 points in the win. He shoots the three-ball well and certainly did in that one, going 5 of 8. He’s a threat from beyond the arc, where he is going 38.7 percent, so he’ll want to be part of the formula to getting the Cowboys another win before heading to Kansas City.

Action between Oklahoma State and Houston will begin on March 7 at 11 a.m. on CBS.