Big 12 basketball power rankings: BYU continues upward trend; Iowa State struggling
With the possible and obvious exception of Houston, the hottest team in the Big 12 is another group of Cougars.
The BYU Cougars have been on a tremendous roll down the stretch in conference play, winning five straight games and making a case to be among the top four teams entering the upcoming conference tournament.
On the flip side, Iowa State - which at one point had been perhaps the top team in the league - is trending in a different direction. And it doesn’t get any easier for the Cyclones, who now have Arizona coming into Hilton Coliseum on Saturday night.
Here, now, are the latest Big 12 Conference men’s basketball power rankings, with games updated through Wednesday:
1. Houston (24-4, 16-1)
Previously: 1
Houston still in play for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA’s, and can get even closer to that by winning its next two games, both at the Fertitta Center.
2. Arizona (19-9, 13-4)
Previously: 2
Wildcats shook off the tough loss to BYU with a business-like win against Utah. Caleb Love continues to make a case for conference MVP with 23 points, six 3-pointers and seven assists.
3. Texas Tech (21-7, 12-5)
Previously: 4
It would definitely be beneficial to the Red Raiders if they had Chance McMillian and Darrion Williams back when they go to Kansas on Saturday.
4. BYU (20-8, 11-6)
Previously: 5
Richie Saunders continues to be a catalyst behind BYU’s resurgence. He had another huge game in the Cougars’ win at Arizona State with 26 points, six 3’s and six boards.
5. Iowa State (21-7, 11-6)
Previously: 3
The Cyclones could certainly use a win Saturday night in a revenge tilt against Arizona.
6. Kansas (19-9, 10-7)
Previously: 6
A win against Texas Tech may be further proof that Bill Self and company have righted the ship at the most opportune juncture.
7. West Virginia (17-11, 8-9)
Previously: 11
Mountaineers may need more games from Javon Small like the one he provided on Tuesday against TCU. Small had 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting, along with six 3’s and 10 assists.
8. Baylor (16-12, 8-9)
Previously: 8
Recent losses to Colorado and Cincinnati could really come back to haunt the Bears come Selection Sunday.
9. TCU (15-13, 8-9)
Previously: 7
Horned Frogs appear to play great at home and not so great on the road. At least they will be back home this Saturday, taking on UCF.
10. Cincinnati (17-11, 7-10)
Previously: 12
Bearcats could really use a signature win. That opportunity is here on Saturday against Houston.
11. Utah (15-13, 7-10)
Previously: 9
Who would have thought that when the Utes host Arizona State on Saturday, one coach would be fired recently and it wasn’t Bobby Hurley?
12. Kansas State (13-15, 7-10)
Previously: 10
Wildcats not having the best of times right now, having dropped four straight as the calendar flips to March.
13. Oklahoma State (14-14, 6-11)
Previously: 13
Abou Ousmane went 8-of-8 on free throws as part of his game-high 25 points in Tuesday’s win against Iowa State. Arturo Dean was 6-of-8 from the line in his 14-point effort, and Bryce Thompson and Marchelus Avery, also in double figures, each made both of their free throw attempts.
14. UCF (15-13, 6-11)
Previously: 14
Knights far from waving the white flag. Keyshawn Hall and Darius Johnson combined for 49 points and Moustapha Thiam had 11 points and 10 rebounds in their win against Kansas State.
15. Arizona State (13-15, 4-13)
Previously: 15
Maybe in a tribute to the late Gene Hackman from "Hoosiers," Bobby Hurley can put just four players on the floor during Saturday’s game at Utah. The way things are going for the suddenly shorthanded Sun Devils, that could very well be out of necessity.
16. Colorado (11-17, 2-15)
Previously: 16
Another team showing fight of late. The Buffs could end Kansas State’s postseason hopes once and for all with a road win Sunday.