Big 12 basketball power rankings: Hot Houston maintains grip on the top spot
Houston picked up a two-game road sweep in Big 12 Conference play at a pair of the league’s more imposing venues.
As a result, the Cougars maintain their hold on first place in the conference. Not to mention solidifying the top spot in the latest edition of the Big 12 power rankings.
Here, now, are the latest Big 12 power rankings, with games through Jan. 29:
1. Houston (17-3, 9-0)
Previously: 1
The Cougars led from start to finish in Wednesday’s road win at West Virginia, scoring the game’s first eight points. Winners of 13 straight now, Houston can extend that streak even further with back-to-back home games coming up.
What Kelvin Sampson said after Houston's 13th straight win, prevailing at W. Virginia
2. Arizona (14-6, 8-1)
Previously: 2
Caleb Love has averaged 19.7 points over the Wildcats’ last three games. OK, just providing another reason to post his miracle heave beyond half-court on Monday night.
3. Iowa State (17-3, 7-2)
Previously: 3
The Cyclones have to wait a couple more days to put Monday’s agonizing loss at Arizona in the rearview mirror. They return home on Saturday to welcome in Kansas State.
Did Iowa State, TJ Otzelberger make a mistake not fouling vs. Arizona?
4. Texas Tech (16-4, 7-2)
Previously: 4
The Red Raiders set up a huge Saturday tilt at Houston with a 71-57 home win against TCU on Wednesday, also Texas Tech’s fifth straight victory. JT Toppin had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and has averaged 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over his last four games.
5. Kansas (15-5, 6-3)
Previously: 5
The Jayhawks avoided what might have been an unfathomable third conference defeat at Allen Fieldhouse by surviving UCF on Tuesday, 91-87. Zeke Mayo and Hunter Dickinson each had 24 points in the win.
6. BYU (14-6, 5-4)
Previously: 8
The Cougars held off Baylor in overtime, 93-89, on Tuesday, with freshman Kanon Catchings playing a huge role. Catchings led the team with 23 points and was perfect from the field (8-of-8), at the 3-point line (4-of-4) and at the charity stripe (3-of-3).
7. Baylor (13-7, 5-4)
Previously: 6
In Tuesday’s overtime defeat to BYU, V.J. Edgecombe ended up with 28 points, one of four Bears in double figures. He made six 3-pointers and distributed five assists.
8. West Virginia (13-7, 4-5)
Previously: 7
On top of falling at home to Houston on Wednesday, the Mountaineers are now dealing with injury issues to their leading scorer, guard Javon Small. Small missed several minutes with an ankle injury and finished the night with 8 points.
9. UCF (13-7, 4-5)
Previously: 9
In the Knights’ narrow loss to Kansas on Tuesday, they got only two points from their bench. The Jayhawks, meanwhile, got 29 points from their reserves.
10. Utah (12-8, 4-5)
Previously: 10
Gabe Madsen, who finished with 18 points, scored the final nine points for the Utes in their 69-66 win against Cincinnati on Tuesday. That included a jumper with two minutes left to break a 62-all score and two game-clinching foul shots with nine seconds remaining.
11. Arizona State (12-8, 3-6)
Previously: 12
Shawn Phillips Jr. preserved the Sun Devils’ 70-68 win Tuesday at Colorado with a blocked shot in the final seconds while his team was holding a one-point lead. He added a free throw with two seconds remaining for the final two-point margin, part of a 13-point outing.
12. TCU (10-10, 3-6)
Previously: 11
In their loss Wednesday at Texas Tech, the Horned Frogs missed 13 3-point attempts and 10 shots from the free throw line.
13. Cincinnati (12-8, 2-7)
Previously: 13
In Tuesday’s loss at Utah, the Bearcats went 1-of-5 from the foul line in the first half, though they did get to the line more in the second half, making 13-of-17 attempts.
14. Kansas State (9-11, 3-6)
Previously: 15
The Wildcats are beginning to show some signs of life. A few days after beating West Virginia, they hammered Oklahoma State, 85-57, avenging a defeat to the Cowboys earlier this month. Brendan Hausen had 18 points and made all five of his 3-point tries.
15. Oklahoma State (10-10, 2-7)
Previously: 14
Marchelus Avery came off the bench to score 22 points and went 7-of-8 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line on Wednesday. But the rest of the Cowboys relatively went cold, combining to go 14-of-45 from the field and 3-of-8 from the line in their loss at Kansas State.
16. Colorado (9-11, 0-9)
Previously: 16
The Buffaloes just can’t buy a conference win these days. A bright spot from their latest defeat, Tuesday at home to Arizona State: Trevor Baskin came off the bench to score 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.