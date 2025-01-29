Houston vs. West Virginia: Live updates, score of Big 12 Conference game
Will it be another tight game on the road for Houston on Wednesday night?
As far as the Cougars are concerned, as long as they are on the right side of the scoreboard, that’s the main thing. Houston, which pulled off a one-point win two weeks ago at UCF and a dramatic double-overtime win at Kansas last weekend, hits the road again, this time facing West Virginia Wednesday night in Morgantown.
Wednesday's game also affords Houston another opportunity to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cougars are now ranked No. 2 in the latest edition of the NCAA NET Rankings, which is used to help determine seeding for the tournament.
HOUSTON 39, WEST VIRGINIA 19 HALF
HALFTIME STATS AND ANALYSIS
- Joseph Tugler leads Houston in scoring with 10 points. LJ Cryer has 8 as well, with the Cougars shooting exactly 50 percent from the field (15-of-30). Houston has held West Virginia to 36.4 percent shooting (8-of-22), with only two 3-pointers.
- A dominant first half by Houston in Morgantown, and the Cougars are 20 minutes away from making it win number 13.
FIRST HALF
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Terrance Arceneaux swishes another trey, and Houston now has its biggest lead at 20 points. (Houston, 39-19 | :45, 1st)
- 3-POINTER HOUSTON. Terrance Arceneaux gets a 3-pointer to bounce on through, and the Cougars are now up by 17. (Houston, 32-15 | 3:45, 1st)
- SLAM DUNK HOUSTON. Joseph Tugler throws one down while in transition and Houston is still in command. (Houston, 29-15, 4:10, 1st)
- Media time out exactly eight minutes in, and Houston is now up by 10. LJ Cryer already with a pair of 3-pointers, as the Cougars have shot 60 percent from the field. Mountaineers have shot 38 percent thus far.
- A hot start for Houston, as the Cougars jump out to a 15-7 lead six minutes in. Coogs have shot 55 percent from the field. (Houston, 15-7 | 14:00, 1st)
PREGAME
- Live from the WVU Coliseum, the Big 12-leading Houston Cougars get set to take on West Virginia, which is desperately seeking to stay alive in the conference race. The Mountaineers did beat Iowa State on this court not too long ago.