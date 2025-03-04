Big 12 basketball power rankings: Scramble for second in final week of regular season
Houston has left no doubt as to who the best team has been in the Big 12 Conference this season.
However, as the regular season enters the final week, the second-best team in the league remains up in the air. Four teams are vying to finish second, and subsequently earn the No. 2 seed at next week’s conference tournament.
Perhaps one key game that could answer the question of who is indeed number two comes Tuesday night when red-hot BYU travels to face Iowa State, coming off a much-needed revenge win against Arizona.
Here, now, are the updated Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings, with games through March 3:
1. Houston (26-4, 18-1)
Previously: 1
In Monday’s game against Kansas, Milos Uzan missed most of the first half, LJ Cryer sat out most of the second half, J’Wan Roberts didn’t have a huge scoring night and Emanuel Sharp had a shoulder stinger. And yet the Cougars keep on winning. The culture is indeed strong.
2. Texas Tech (22-7, 13-5)
Previously: 2
On paper, the Red Raiders appear to be in the best shape of locking down the No. 2 seed. They host Colorado on Wednesday and go to Arizona State on Saturday.
3. Arizona (19-10, 13-5)
Previously: 3
Think Caleb Love is eagerly anticipating Tuesday’s home rematch with Arizona State, knowing that Bobby Hurley doesn’t think Love is All-Big 12 worthy.
4. BYU (21-8, 12-6)
Previously: 4
Despite the Cougars’ torrid stretch of late, some brackets have them as a possible No. 8 NCAA seed. They can definitely get a higher seed with a win Tuesday at Iowa State.
5. Iowa State (22-7, 12-6)
Previously: 5
No Caleb Love heroics this time around, as the Cyclones more than paid back Arizona with a resounding 84-67 win at Hilton Coliseum. Milan Momcilovic hit four 3’s and had 17 points, leading five Iowa State players in double figures.
6. Kansas (19-11, 10-9)
Previously: 6
Kansas had its chances to take down Houston on Monday, but 20 turnovers and 17 offensive rebounds from the Cougars proved too costly.
7. Baylor (17-12, 9-9)
Previously: 8
A tall order for the Bears in order to perhaps get off the NCAA bubble. Win at TCU on Tuesday and try to take down league leading Houston at home on Saturday.
8. TCU (16-13, 9-9)
Previously: 9
Tuesday’s home game with Baylor feels like an elimination game from the NCAA’s for the losing team.
9. West Virginia (17-12, 8-10)
Previously: 7
Mountaineers essentially need to sweep this week, on the road at Utah Tuesday and back home Saturday against UCF, and win at least one game at the conference tournament to have a chance to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.
10. Utah (16-13, 8-10)
Previously: 11
While the Utes have their Senior Night on Tuesday, it’s a junior that has really been coming through for them of late. In his last five games, Ezra Ausar has averaged 19.2 points and 6.2 boards and has shot 52% from the field.
11. Cincinnati (17-12, 7-11)
Previously: 10
Senior guard Day Day Thomas averaged a point every minute he played last weekend at Houston. But it was 19 points as he played just 19 minutes while being plagued with foul trouble.
12. Kansas State (14-15, 8-10)
Previously: 12
If the Wildcats can win both games this week, getting to .500 in conference play would be a remarkable achievement considering their rough start.
13. Oklahoma State (14-15, 6-12)
Previously: 13
Cowboys still seeking their first road win in conference play this season. Their final chance comes Wednesday at UCF.
14. UCF (15-14, 6-12)
Previously: 14
Knights have a chance to avenge a loss to Oklahoma State a couple of weeks ago, when they allowed 104 points.
15. Arizona State (13-16, 4-14)
Previously: 15
How loud will the booing be in the McKale Center on Tuesday when Bobby Hurley is introduced prior to tipoff, considering how the ending to the Sun Devils' previous game with Arizona transpired?
16. Colorado (11-18, 2-16)
Previously: 16
Buffs got a tough break early in Sunday’s loss when their leading scorer, Julian Hammond III, left the game with a back injury and didn’t return.