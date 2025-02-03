Despite loss, Houston now ranked in the Top 5 in both major college basketball polls
Although Houston saw its 13-game winning streak end Saturday, it didn’t affect the Cougars’ standing in both national college basketball polls.
In fact, they actually moved up one spot in one poll and are now ranked in the Top 5 in both.
Houston moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, released earlier on Monday. The Cougars also remain No. 5 in this week’s USA Today coaches’ Top 25.
This despite Houston’s 82-81 overtime loss at home last Saturday to Texas Tech. That defeat snapped a 13-game win streak, as well as a 33-game win streak at the Fertitta Center and an 18-game win streak in Big 12 Conference play.
The Cougars are also now the highest ranked Big 12 team in both polls when Iowa State - which was ranked No. 3 a week ago - took a tumble following an overtime loss to Arizona after a dramatic buzzer-beating shot by the Wildcats’ Caleb Love to end regulation and then a home loss on Saturday to Kansas State.
Iowa State, which plays at Kansas later on Monday, is ranked No. 8 in both polls.
This week’s AP Top 5 is the same as the top five teams in the coaches’ poll. Auburn tops both polls at No. 1, followed in order by Duke, Alabama, Tennessee and Houston.
Two Big 12 teams made rapid ascensions in both polls. Texas Tech, due in large part to its win at Houston, moved up nine spots to No. 13 in the AP poll, while moving up seven spots to No. 12 in the coaches’ rankings.
Arizona, which beat Iowa State last Monday and then won a heated contest at arch-rival Arizona State on Saturday, cracked the AP rankings at No. 20. The Wildcats are also No. 20 in the coaches’ poll
Kansas, which blew a big halftime lead in a loss at Baylor on Saturday, dropped to No. 16 in the AP and No. 17 in the coaches’ poll. In the others receiving votes category, Baylor made it in both polls, while also making it in the coaches’ rankings were West Virginia and BYU.
Houston returns to the Fertitta Center court on Tuesday night to take on Oklahoma State.
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
Feb. 3, 2025
Big 12 teams highlighted in bold
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Alabama
4. Tennessee
5. Houston
6. Florida
7. Purdue
8. Iowa State
9. Michigan State
10. Texas A&M
11. Marquette
12. St. John’s
13. Texas Tech
14. Kentucky
15. Missouri
16. Kansas
17. Memphis
18. Maryland
19. UConn
20. Arizona
21. Wisconsin
22. Michigan State
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. Ole Miss
Others Receiving Votes: Clemson 182, Saint Mary's 136, Louisville 86, Creighton 50, Oregon 39, UCLA 26, New Mexico 23, Drake 18, Gonzaga 11, Utah St. 8, Vanderbilt 4, Baylor 3, George Mason 3, Texas 1, Oklahoma 1.