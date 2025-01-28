Caleb Love drains impossible halfcourt shot at buzzer to send Arizona-Iowa State to overtime
College basketball fans are getting the full Caleb Love experience Monday night.
After going 1-of-10 from the 3-point line over the first 39 minutes and 58 seconds of the game, Love drained a 60-footer from beyond halfcourt at the buzzer to pull Arizona into a 71-71 tie with Iowa State and send the game into overtime.
The Cyclones appeared to be headed back to Ames with an Arizona sweep after taking a 71-68 lead with 2.2 seconds left.
But Arizona inbounded the ball to Love and the fifth-year senior let it fly just before the buzzer. The McKale Center crowd erupted as the ball rattled through the hoop.
Watch Love's incredible shot:
Arizona (14-6, 8-1) went on to stun Iowa State 86-75 in overtime to take over sole possession of second place in the Big 12.