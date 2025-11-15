ESPN Analyst Blatantly Forgets Houston Cougars in Key Statistic
No. 1 Houston basketball has begun their highly awaited 2025-26 season with a 3-0 start and earned their earliest no. 1 ranking in program history this week.
The best team in the country took a significant step forward in their third game, and the star freshmen look like their expected potential early.
While there is a long way to go, Houston basketball has established itself as an elite program for more than half a decade. However, an ESPN college basketball analyst seemed to have looked over Houston.
Don’t Sleep on Houston
Joe Lunardi is a well-known college hoops analyst at ESPN, and his tweet on Thursday sparked a huge debate and response from Houston Cougars fans.
Lunardi was speaking about the no. 2 Purdue vs. no. 8 Alabama matchup that was airing on ESPN that night. He said the game paired the top two programs since 2020 that haven’t won a national championship yet.
It is quite obvious to college basketball fans and especially Cougars fans that Houston was the clear name missing. The University of Houston has been the top program that has not yet won a title in college basketball, not just since 2020 but going back to 2017 as well.
This was a shocking take, and the Houston fans in the comments let him know.
Lunardi listed out the achievements Purdue and Alabama have achieved combined, with three no. 1 seeds, 20 NCAA tournament wins, six Sweet 16s, and two Final Fours. Houston has definitely achieved just as much, if not more, in that time frame. All their accomplishments since 2021 single-handedly clear past Purdue and Alabama.
Houston has three no. 1 seeds themselves for the last three NCAA tournaments, a no. 2 seed, 16 NCAA tournament wins, five straight Sweet 16s, and two Final Fours. What makes the initial statement even more strange is the fact that the Cougars have been so widely known for their incredible stretch of recent success, and it basically matches both Alabama and Purdue’s combined.
Besides making their first Final Four in 2024, the Crimson Tide have only won 2 tournament games, including two losses in the first round. Houston has at least made it to the Sweet 16 the past five years.
It is better for Purdue, but still not close to Houston. The Boilermakers have two first-round losses as well and three Sweet 16 appearances. In 2024, they made the national championship. However, they have suffered massive upset losses, including in 2023 to no. 16 FDU, becoming the first no. 1 seed to lose to a 16 in the first round. In 2022, Purdue lost to no. 15 Saint Peters in the Sweet 16.
The reality is that Houston and Gonzaga are the top two programs that have not won a national championship yet. That has been made quite clear since the 2017-18 season. Houston has won 245 games going back to that year and are the winningest NCAA Division I team since then.
Gonzaga is second at 241 wins. Purdue comes in at no. 5 with 208 wins and Alabama is not even in the top 20. Additionally, the Cougars have four straight 30-win seasons while Gonzaga and Purdue just have one in that time span. Even with all the recognition, you cannot sleep on Houston.