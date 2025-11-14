Oakland Coach Gives a Huge Compliment to Houston Basketball
The no. 1 ranked Houston men’s basketball team has started 3-0 after a domination of Oakland. The Cougars looked significantly better on Wednesday night against a non-conference team that was no joke.
While Houston’s freshmen continue to make bigger impacts, it was the typical fierce Cougars defense that stood out to the opponent. Oakland’s head coach Greg Kampe made a very intriguing comment postgame, giving light to how different playing Houston is.
On Another Level
This season, Oakland’s schedule to start the season was on another level of difficulty.
They faced then no. 7 Michigan and then no. 1 Purdue the same week before taking on the new no. 1 team in the country to start this week in Houston. Facing the best team in the country in back-to-back weeks is very uncommon, but it gave Oakland a lot to learn.
“I don’t think we handled it really well tonight, but I’m so glad we played here,” Kampe said. “So glad we got to experience that, and it’s going to make us a better team.”
After the Golden Grizzlies lost by more than 30 points, Kampe was asked what he noticed in facing Michigan and Purdue compared to Houston.
“Both those teams are good defensively, but they ain’t Houston defensively,” Kampe said.
That shows the clear difference already. The Cougars are known to play another level of toughness on defense, and it’s still true even on this young team, thanks to the culture Coach Kelvin Sampson has implemented.
Kempe mentioned how they were able to score points and make shots against Michigan and Purdue, but severely struggled against the Cougars, even while being a good shooting team from three and 80% overall from the free-throw line. Oakland put up 78 points against the Wolverines, shot 42% from the 3-point line, and made 11 of them.
Against Purdue, the Golden Grizzlies scored 77 points, shot 44%, and made eight 3-pointers. That game was close the whole way through, and it was a tie at halftime. It was a different story at the Fertitta Center as they only scored 45. Oakland shot 31%, made just three 3-pointers, and missed five free throws.
“We didn’t make them today because of Houston,” Kampe said.
Michigan and Purdue have strengths on offense like Houston. The defense and hustle cannot be compared.
“I want my players to experience this and see the culture they built. They’re up 35 points, and they’re diving on the floor in the last few minutes,” Kampe said.
Sampson always has great words to say about fellow coaches in the business, and it was no different for Kampe, the longest tenured coach in Division I.
“There are certain coaches that are really good for the game, and I think he is one of them. I’ve been a big admirer of his over the years,” Sampson said. “We are not always easy to play against, but he wanted this game. He called me saying, “I want to coach against your team,” and I said, “Absolutely.”