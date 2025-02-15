ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ pregame show coming to Houston on Feb. 22

COOG NATION • @uhcougarmbk Fertitta Center is coming to Fertitta Center on Feb. 22 and will be the place to be on University of Houston campus on Saturday!



Welcome back, ESPN College GameDay @collegegameday is coming to #3rdWard #ForTheCity x #GoCoogs 🏀🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/IgVnQosgSA