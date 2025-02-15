ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ pregame show coming to Houston on Feb. 22
For the second time in program history, Houston will be the site of ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” pregame show.
“College GameDay” will air on Saturday, Feb. 22 from the Fertitta Center prior to the Cougars’ Big 12 Conference home game against Iowa State. The show, hosted by Rece Davis and featuring analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams, will air from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST on ESPN and ESPN+.
The announcement was made during Saturday morning's "College GameDay" from Tuscaloosa, Ala., before the game later that day between Auburn and Alabama.
Admission is free to attend the “College GameDay” show in advance of Houston’s game against Iowa State, which will tip off at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Doors will open for UH students at 7:30 a.m., and to all fans at 8 a.m. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
It will be the second time that “College GameDay” has come to Houston for a basketball game. The show first aired from Houston in March of 2019 before a game against UCF during the inaugural season at the Fertitta Center.
It will also be the second time in three weeks that Iowa State has been involved in "College GameDay." The show visited Ames last week prior to the Cyclones' home game against TCU.
The “College GameDay” football version came to Houston in 2011 prior to the Cougars’ 37-7 win against SMU. It was mainly memorable for analyst Lee Corso’s “on the fly” switch from picking SMU to selecting the Cougars instead.
Houston’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press and USA Today coaches’ polls. The Cougars will face Arizona later this Saturday in a game that will decide first place in the Big 12.