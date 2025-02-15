How to watch Houston at Arizona basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Appropriately enough, the local time for Houston’s road game Saturday is at high noon.
That’s noon Mountain time, as first place in the Big 12 Conference will be on the line as the Cougars pay a visit to Arizona’s McKale Center and face the Wildcats in the first conference meeting between the two schools. Saturday’s game will be on ESPN at 1 p.m. Houston time.
Houston currently ranked No. 1 team by one college basketball analytics website
Both teams, though still relative newcomers to the conference, have been dominant in Big 12 play thus far. Houston (20-4, 12-1) leads the Wildcats by a full game, and the Cougars come in having won 16 of their last 17 games, along with 10 consecutive road contests, the longest active streak in the nation.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Wild finishes continue, but contenders stay intact
Tuesday’s loss by Arizona (17-7, 11-2) at Kansas State took a bit of luster off the anticipated showdown, but the Wildcats still come in having played solid basketball, winners of six of their last seven games. They are also 11-1 at home this season.
Arizona is led by its dynamic guard duo of Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley. Love is the Wildcats’ top scorer, averaging 15.8 per game, though he was held to just 6 points in the loss at Kansas State. Bradley averages 11.9 points and also leads the team in assists (3.8 per game) and steals (2.1).
What Kelvin Sampson said prior to Houston's upcoming Big 12 showdown at Arizona
Houston graduate guard LJ Cryer leads the Cougars in scoring with 14.3 points per game. He had 14 points along with four 3-pointers in Monday’s home win against Baylor.
The overall series between Houston and Arizona are even at 6-6. Houston did knock off the Wildcats, 72-60, in a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 South regional game in 2022.
Houston projected to play Central Connecticut State by two NCAA bracket projections
Following Saturday’s game, Houston - though coach Kelvin Sampson mentioned the team plans to fly back home afterward because of the early start on Saturday - turns right around and returns to Arizona on Tuesday to take on Arizona State.
Houston at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (20-4, 12-1) at Arizona (17-7, 11-2) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 1 p.m. CST | Saturday, Feb. 15
Where: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has a 58.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 67, Arizona 64
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 198 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App