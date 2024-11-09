Fight between Auburn basketball players forces team flight to turn back: Reports
According to multiple reports, a fight between Auburn men's basketball players forced the team's flight to turn back shortly after takeoff on Friday night. The flight was bound for Houston, where the No. 11 Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Houston on Saturday.
WBRC in Birmingham, Alabama, reported that the pilot of the plane said "we have a bunch of basketball players fighting" to air traffic control. The pilot also reportedly said "we had 2 players that got into a physical altercation, clothes were ripped."
The incident reportedly escalated to a point where flight personnel decided to turn the flight around and ground it.
Auburn has since reboarded a flight for Houston.
The game between the Tigers and Cougars is one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the college basketball season.
Auburn (1-0), comes into the game boasting one of its best rosters in program history, led by national player of the year candidate Johni Broome.
Houston (1-0) is a preseason favorite to win the national championship and returns four starters from a team that went 32-5 and won the Big 12.
The Houston vs. Auburn game is scheduled to tipoff at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. It will be televised on ESPNU.