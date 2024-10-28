Master P's son has impressive college basketball debut
Mercy Miller can score.
The son of rapper Master P, Miller averaged 29.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game last season as a senior at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in Southern California. He scored 30 or more points 16 times.
In his Houston Cougars debut on Sunday, Miller scored 11 points in 14 minutes off the bench in Houston's 79-64 exhibition victory over Texas A&M. Miller shot 5-for-7 from the field and 1-for-2 from the 3-point line.
Miller's highlights included a play where he split a double team and threw down a two-handed dunk that electrified the home crowd:
A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Miller will likely have to wait his turn before seeing time in coach Kelvin Sampson's rotation. With guards LJ Cryer, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan and Terrance Arceneaux all ahead of him on the depth chart, Miller will have to stay patient.
"Somebody I'm sure will make the mistake of thinking Mercy's way better than he is," Sampson said after Houston's exhibition victory when asked about the young players on Houston's roster. "That always happens. Just like had Mercy went 0-for-5 somebody would've made the mistake of [saying] 'I thought he was better than that.' We don't evaluate our guys on 20 minutes here or 10 minutes there. There's a reason we recruited all of them. As long as they stay patient their time will come."
Miller led Notre Dame to a California (CIF) Southern Section Division 1 championship last season, which marked the program's first CIF title in 31 years. He scored 68 points in a single game, which was the highest-scoring game by a California high school player in 2023-24.
Miller committed to the Cougars at the beginning of his sophomore season in August 2021.