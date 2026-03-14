Here’s Where Houston Stands In Latest March Madness Projections After Win vs. Kansas

Another day closer to the NCAA Tournament has everyone waiting patiently to see where their team will play and who it will face.

There is only one more day left before the big reveal, when many collegiate basketball programs will be intrigued to see when their name is called, and for Houston, they hope it works out in their favor.

In the latest bracket released by Mike DeCourcy, he views the Cougars as a No. 2 seed, and in the region they’d probably prefer. It is only one of the many brackets making projections ahead of the big day.

Who and where does DeCourcy see Houston playing, and where at? Will it be against a familiar opponent, or against someone they typically don’t play?

The Latest Bracket Projections

🚨 SELECTION SUNDAY IS TOMORROW 🚨@Tsnmike's newest bracket forecast is here. What needs to change before the field is set? pic.twitter.com/Z8h0d7YY5c — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 14, 2026

In FOX Sports' latest projections released, the Cougars could be playing an opponent that they have not seen this season, and there is even a scenario that has an interesting matchup possibly against two big brand basketball programs that are in the tournament.

As DeCourcy sees it, he has Houston in the first round playing the No. 15 seed Tennessee State, so that would set up for possibly one of the major upsets in the entire tournament if it happens. But, if it doesn’t, he has the No. 10 seed Santa Clara facing the No. 7 seed Miami. Every lot of fans would probably love the scenario that DeCourcy projected for head coach Kelvin Sampson’s program.

If the Cougars were to make it out of the Round of 32 against one of those schools and play in the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight, there would be several options that they could play, and the first of four options would fall against either the No. 3, No. 6, No. 11, or No. 14 seed.

DeCourcy placed No. 11 Miami Ohio against No. 6 North Carolina, while No. 3 Purdue would face No. 14 Wright State.

In the upper half of the Midwest region, No. 12 McNeese State is squaring off with No. 5 Wisconsin, and No. 4 St John's is taking on No. 13 Utah Valley. In the next part of the bracket, the No. 8 seed would clash with Saint Louis, with the winner facing the No. 16 seed Howard or UMBC, which would play the No. 1 seed Michigan.

None of these matchups are official, but could possibly happen if the selection committee believes it is the best matchup come tournament time.

The final decisions will be announced on Sunday, March 15, with the Selection Show starting at 5 p.m. on CBS.