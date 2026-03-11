Here’s Where Andy Katz Has Houston In NCAA Tournament Projections

Another bracketologist recently released the latest projections, and Houston would like where it sits.

Andy Katz recently posted his thoughts on what the NCAA Tournament bracket should look like, and it gives the Cougars a position that favors the region that they play in, which is in the south.

Right now, head coach Kelvin Sampson’s crew is projected to receive the No. 2 seed in the South region, where they would play in Oklahoma City, which isn’t too far from home. Who they are slated to play against is also a favorable matchup: a No. 15 seed, the Tennessee State program.

There’s still plenty of other brackets out there with the Cougars in other places, but this is one the fanbase should appreciate because it is easier to reach and get to. Nothing is official until Selection Sunday, which is four days away.

The Andy Katz Bracket

Looking further into where Katz has placed Houston, it would keep Sampson and Co. in Houston if they were to advance even further in the bracket, which is ideal for a program to have a “home court” advantage.

If the Cougars were to advance to the Round of 32, the next opponent they would be facing would be either the No. 7 seed St. Mary’s or the No. 10 seed NC State.

Then, the Sweet 16 would be the next step the Cougars would want to reach, as it could be one of four programs that square off against them.

It’s Louisville as the No. 6 seed taking on the No. 11 seed Missouri, and then the No. 3 seed Nebraska taking on No. 14 UC-Irving, which is also hosted in Oklahoma City.

On the upper part of the bracket, Florida is the No. 1 seed and would take on No. 16 Furman, who would face the winner of Utah State, the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 seed Iowa team, which would take place in Tampa.

Over in Portland, St. John's would be the No. 5 seed taking on the No. 12 seed High Point, followed by the No. 4 seed Virginia colliding with the No. 13 Northern Iowa.

There’s still a lot to be determined that the committee gets to talk over amongst each other, but one thing is for certain, and that is Houston is going dancing and is hoping to get back to the national championship in hopes of finishing the job this time with the chance to cut down the nets.