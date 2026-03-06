Here's How to Watch Houston Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

March is here, which means the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.

That also means it is crunch time for the Houston Cougars and Oklahoma State ahead of the Big 12 Tournament, with a chance to stamp themselves as a team no one wants to see later this month.

Both the Cougars and Cowboys meet this weekend, so here’s how to watch another great rendition of these two programs facing off.

How To Watch

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson talks with guard Kingston Flemings (4) while playing against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Who: Houston Cougars 25-5 (13-5 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State 18-12 (6-11 Big 12)

What: Game 31 of 2025-26 season for both rosters

When: Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m.

Where: Fertitta Center (Houston, Texas)

TV/Streaming: CBS

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcers: Jeremy Branham (play-by-play)

Last Season: Houston concluded with a 30-5 record (15-3 Big 12 play) and advanced to the National Championship Game before dropping the finale to Florida. Oklahoma State wrapped up its season at 17-18 (7-13 Big 12 play).

Series History: The Cougars lead the all-time series 5-1 with a 2-0 away record. Last time both schools faced off, the Cowboys lost 72-63.

Meet the Coaches

Kelvin Sampson: Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is in his 12th season with the program and is coming off a Final Four appearance, where he reached the championship game but lost to Florida. He’s led his teams to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances and has recorded over 300 wins during his tenure.

Steve Lutz: Oklahoma State head coach Steve Lutz was announced as the 21st coach of the program back on April 1, 2024. He previously coached at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, where he led the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament bids. He played basketball at Ranger Junior College before playing at Texas Lutheran.

Interesting Statistics to Know About Oklahoma State Basketball

To begin the season, the Cowboys started 9-0 with quality wins over Texas A&M and Northwestern before losing their first game to Oklahoma.

After a rough start to conference play, Oklahoma State found itself toward the bottom of the Big 12 standings and is now climbing back up, but it is not a bubble team. There is no path to the NCAA Tournament for them except winning the Big 12 Tournament, which begins next week. They’ll need to win out to have an opportunity to get in the big dance.

As a group, the Cowboys are averaging 84.2 points per game and are shooting 46.1 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, they are going 34.3 percent and are a 73.9 percent shooting team from the charity stripe. There are four players averaging double digits, and six players playing 20 or more minutes.

Both Oklahoma State and Houston are going to try to post as many points on the scoreboard as possible and close out the regular season strong before heading to Kansas City, Missouri.