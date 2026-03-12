Here's How To Watch Houston vs. BYU in the Big 12 Tournament

This week, it’s the time of the year when the teams are all fighting to get to the championship game and cut down the nets.

It all starts for Houston basketball on Thursday in the Big 12 Tournament as a date with BYU is the first of many tests both schools are looking to pass to advance to the next round of the bracket.

Both programs meet again, with their hopes and dreams starting to take shape, as this is the time of year when legends are made.

How To Watch

Who: Houston Cougars 26-5 (14-4 Big 12) vs. BYU 23-10 ( 9-9 Big 12)

What: Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament

When: Wednesday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Kansas City, Missouri)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: KPRC 950 AM, The Varsity Network

Radio Announcers: Jeremy Branham (play-by-play)

Last Season: Houston concluded with a 30-5 record (15-3 Big 12 play) and advanced to the National Championship Game before dropping the finale to Florida. BYU wrapped up its season at 26-10 (14-6 Big 12 play).

Series History: Houston leads the all-time series 5-1 with a 1-1 home record and 3-0 away record. Last time both schools faced off, BYU lost 77-66.

Meet the Coaches

Kelvin Sampson: Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson is in his 12th season with the program and is coming off a Final Four appearance, where he reached the championship game but lost to Florida. He’s led his teams to seven straight NCAA Tournament appearances and has recorded over 300 wins during his tenure.

Kevin Young: BYU head coach Kevin Young is in his second season with the program, having been hired in April 2024. A couple of notable things Young is known for are being one of the Phoenix Suns' top assistants and being a standout with the Philadelphia 76ers. He replaced former head coach Mark Pope, who is now the leader of the Kentucky program. There’s been one NCAA Tournament appearance he’s been a part of, and he had a 2-1 record going to the regional semifinals.

Interesting Statistics to Know About BYU Basketball

To begin the season, BYU won its first 16 of 17 games with the only loss coming against No. 3 UConn. Once conference play began, the first loss came against Texas Tech, followed by a four-game losing streak, the longest of the season. There was also a three-game losing streak later in the season, but BYU finished the regular season with three straight wins over Texas Tech, Kansas State, and West Virginia.

As a unit, BYU is averaging 85 points per game and has the offense to go as far as they want. From the field, BYU is shooting 47.9 percent and 34.7 percent from three. At the charity stripe, they are going 74.5 percent. Rebounding has been a strong suit for them, as they are hauling in 38.7 per game while collecting 13.8 assists.

The offense has one of the best shooters in college basketball, as forward AJ Dybantsa is projected to be one of the top NBA picks in the upcoming NBA Draft, so there will be plenty of eyes on his play.