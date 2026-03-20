Here’s Who Houston Has To Prepare For When They Face Texas A&M

After a huge win by Houston in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Idaho, head coach Kelvin Sampson’s team takes on Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

For the Cougars to continue rolling, the defense has to step it up a notch, because advancing in every round will be even more competitive as the competition gets tougher.

The Aggies are going to try to play the game at its fast pace, which is how they typically play, so this is going to be an intriguing contest. Will there be a response to the offense the Cougars like to run, or will the Aggies let that look different because of the hot run Kelvin Sampson’s team has been on? Here’s who they’ll have to keep an eye out for.

Rashaun Agee, Forward

The captain of the team is the big guy from Chicago, Illinois, who has been the backbone of the A&M team. Every time there is someone that the program needs to rely on in a game, they always turn to No. 12. And there’s a reason why. He’s reliable. He’s accurate. He’s precise.

Agee has gone to work inside, but that isn’t the only place he can hit a few shots. There have been games like Thursday night when he’ll nail some big-time threes to extend leads that opponents don't expect from the forward, but he is sneaky.

On the season, he is averaging 14.7 points per game, along with 8.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 6-foot-7 weapon now holds the record for the most double-doubles with 13, so he’s consistently been busy. Getting Agee going in the game will help keep the Aggies cool, calm, and composed because, without the strength and defense, the team lacks size.

Ruben Dominguez, Guard

Texas A&M guard Ruben Dominguez (9) celebrates a 3-pointer in the first half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between St. Mary's and Texas A&M, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Known as the Spanish Sniper, the native of Spain has been one of the hardest guards opponents face when he heats up early. He recently helped A&M set a season high 18 threes against Manhattan earlier in the season, so it will be pivotal for the defense to limit the shots he takes.

This season, the 6-foot-6 star has been a great addition to a program that was really seeking to get sharpshooters who can nail their threes at an elite pace, and when the coach brags about what he has seen in practice when he heats up, there’s no stopping him when he's on like that. From beyond the arc, he is a 40.8 percent shooter and is averaging 10.3 points per game, so another area of emphasis for the Cougars.

Rylan Griffen, Guard

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) reacts during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If Houston is worried about Dominguez, they’ll have to circle even more on the craftiness that the senior Kansas transfer brings to the table, as he is a 41.7 percent shooter from three. Although it wasn’t his best performance of the season against Saint Mary’s, he knows that he is going to need to bring his A game, especially after having only four points in the 63-50 win.

There have been 16 games this season in which the 6-foot-5 asset has been in double digits, and there will be more if Houston allows him to get open. His best performance of the season came in the 3OT game on the road against LSU, when he posted 24 points in 46 minutes. He’s extremely athletic and has the endurance to keep on playing when he’s needed. He’s used to the substitutions that McMillan rolls with and embraces every moment he gets. Watch for the Dallas, Texas, native to have more of an impact against one of the nation's best defenses.

Tipoff between A&M and Houston on Saturday, March 21, starts at 5:10 p.m. on TNT.