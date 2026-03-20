Rashaun Agee Rises to the Occasion in Texas A&M's Win Over Saint Mary's

On Thursday night, the No. 10-seed Texas A&M Aggies toppled the No. 7-seed Saint Mary's Gaels by a score of 63-50. The first round of March Madness delivered on almost every front, and Texas A&M's upset win was no exception.

After getting knocked out of the SEC Tournament in humiliating fashion, many expected that the Aggies would be first-round exits in March Madness as well.

But head coach Bucky McMillan and his squad didn't just upset Saint Mary's by one or two possessions. They dominated the Gaels for the entire 40 minutes. A large part of that dominance came from none other than senior forward Rashaun Agee.

Agee Turns In a Performance Built for March

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts after getting fouled during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After suffering 83-63 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners just a week ago, it was well understood that Texas A&M would need to hit the reset button before entering March Madness. Agee, the Aggies' leading scorer this season, would also need to elevate his game with the kind of consistency he's given the program all season.

On a night where Texas A&M needed a hero, Agee answered the call. The Aggies' forward turned in a 22-point performance against the Gaels by shooting 7-of-11 from the floor and knocking down three shots from beyond the arc. He also ended the game with nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

That signature Agee ONE-HAND SLAM 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CDRf7FOLuY — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 20, 2026

In an NCAA Tournament round that's known for chaotic outcomes and breakout stars, Agee's final stat line didn't look dramatically different compared to his performances in the regular season. He simply elevated what he had been doing all year.

There's something to be said about Agee stepping up for the Aggies when the rest of the team struggled to find their rhythm offensively. As a team, Texas A&M shot just 44 percent from the floor and 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Those numbers aren't that far off from the Aggies' usual marks, but it was still a rough shooting night for guys like Rylan Griffen, Pop Isaacs, and Zach Clemence. All three players have been trending upward recently in terms of scoring, but struggled to reach five points against a stingy Gaels' defense.

That only made Agee's performance shine even more. Saint Mary's is known for their interior defense, but the Gaels had no answer for Texas A&M's star forward.

One thing is for sure. While the Aggies are still considered a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, McMillan's squad shouldn't be taken lightly. If the Texas A&M forward keeps elevating his game, the Aggies will continue to dance during March.

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