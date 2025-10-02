Houston Basketball Announces Major Schedule and TV Updates
The Houston Cougars are getting ready for one of their most anticipated basketball seasons in program history, looking to win the Big 12 three years in a row. This year, Houston has its best freshman recruiting class in school history thus far.
UH brought in three top 25 players, led by former five-star center Chris Cenac Jr., projected to be one of the top picks in next year’s NBA draft. The Cougars also have five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell and one of the top freshman point guards in Kingston Flemings.
After making the national championship last season and returning multiple star players such as senior guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp as well as one of the best defensive players in the country in junior forward Joseph Tugler, the Cougars will be a must-watch team in 2025-26.
Another National TV Game
Their schedule is reflecting that as Houston announced a time and network update for one of their exciting matchups this year against the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars will now have their rematch of the Big 12 tournament championship nationally televised on ABC. The game will be held at home in Fertitta Center on Saturday, February 21st at 2 p.m. central.
This will be an ESPN on ABC showcase game highlighted on Cougars fans’ calendars and they will look to pack their home court and give their team plenty of support on the national stage.
Houston basketball will have its brand on full display during February. Earlier that week on Feb. 16, the Cougars will travel to Iowa State and take on the Cyclones for a Big Monday matchup on ESPN at 8 p.m. central.
Just two days after the Arizona game on Saturday, Houston will then travel to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the Kansas Jayhawks for their second straight Big Monday road game on Feb. 23. Being a Big Monday game, that will also air on ESPN at 8 p.m. central.
Overall, it is three straight prominent TV games for the Cougars from the week of Feb. 16. That will be the toughest part of the schedule and a true test of the championship caliber this team is expected to have.
More Non-Conference Schedule News
Additionally, it was announced that the Cougars’ matchup vs. Florida State on Dec. 6 will tip off at 7 p.m. in the Toyota Center, the usual home of the Rockets in downtown Houston. This is part of the Houston Hoops Showdown.
UH has been playing one game in Toyota Center for the past two seasons against some quality opponents. Last season, the Cougars faced Auburn in the Battleground 2k24 showcase, one of the marquee regular-season matchups of the year. Houston lost 74-69. Both teams, of course, eventually made the Final Four. In 2023, UH took on one of their state rivals, Texas A&M, and won 70-66 thanks to late heroics from Sharp.
Speaking of Auburn, Houston will be taking them on again this season in the Battleground 2k25 on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN. This time, instead of in Houston, the game will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, just a two-hour drive from Auburn’s campus. The Cougars will look to show off their winning culture in these prominent games.