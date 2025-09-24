Chris Cenac Jr. Works Out With 2 Legendary Houston Cougars
Houston basketball has a loaded 2025 freshman class that look to take the program to new heights and their first national championship. This year in the front court, the Cougars are led by freshman center Chris Cenac Jr, a former five-star prospect named to the McDonald's All-American game and who is slated to be one of the top picks in the 2026 NBA draft.
Cenac Jr. is Houston's highest ranked recruit in the modern era and is the center piece of the Cougars' second ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country with Isiah Harwell, Kingston Flemings and Bryce Jackson.
Cenac Jr. was ranked the best center in his recruiting class and brings a wide variety of elite skillsets to Houston. On Tuesday, the Link Academy product posted a photo on his X account with Hakeem Olajuwon and Jarace Walker in what looks to be Olajuwon’s gym.
A Legendary Workout
According to the post, the 6-foot-11 center spent two days working out with Olajuwon, who is considered to be the greatest Houston Cougars basketball player ever, and Walker, the last five star prospect UH had who is now in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
This was bound to be an incredible opportunity for Cenac Jr. to grow his game and learn from two extremely talented athletes.
A Houston Icon
Olajuwon made three Final Four trips during his time as a Cougar and was the leading member of the Phi Slama Jama era of Houston where UH made back-to-back national championship appearances in 1983 and 1984.
In his last season, the Dream averaged almost 17 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocks. He was then the no.1 overall pick by the Houston Rockets in 1984. Olajuwon was a consensus first-team All-American in 1983-84 and won the NCAA tournament most outstanding player.
What Cenac Jr. Can Learn
Cenac Jr. already has quite the arsenal of moves and a jump shot to score from almost anywhere on the court. The New Orleans native has a seven-foot-four wingspan that allows him to be a beast defensively and is offensively able to do almost anything.
However, Olajuwon would have definitely given the young 18-year-old some tips on footwork, especially with his famous move, the dream shake.
Rockets center Alperen Sengun also worked with Olajuwon a few years back and there was a video with him working on some footwork and post moves reminiscent of the dream shake.
Additionally, Walker in his one year at Houston, showed off his versatile talent on both sides of the court. The 6-foot-8 forward from the IMG Academy averaged over 11 points and six rebounds during the 2022-23 season and was the American Athletic conference freshman of the year before getting drafted eight overall in the 2023 draft.
Cenac Jr. being in a similar position as him would have learned quite a bit on head coach Kelvin Sampson’s culture and how to make the most of his time as a Cougar. Sampson even compared Cenac Jr. to Walker earlier this offseason on his many talents and how he has a chance to be a high-level player.
Olajuwon is quite involved with the Cougars, showing up a plenty of the games courtside in the Fertitta center. Olajuwon was there for the Final Four and national championship game in San Antonio in April and was famously held back from entering the court after the historic semifinal win over Duke.
Cougars fans should be excited to see what the new standout center brings to the court come November.