Houston Basketball Gets Massive Injury Update on Veteran Forward

Joseph Tugler, Houston 6-8 PF, 20 y/o

-Strong case for CBB's best defender: 12.4 BLK%, 2.8 STL%, off-ball instincts off the charts with the movement/hops to make plays, capitalize on quick processing/reads. Guards all different archetypes

-14.5 O-REB%. Motor/physicality under… pic.twitter.com/l3ECiuCG8k