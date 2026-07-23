Houston Basketball Lands Huge Commitment from Four-Star Combo Guard

The recruiting for Houston Cougars basketball continues to roll. Houston has attracted some of the best talent in the country over the past few recruiting cycles and that looks to be the same for 2027 as well.

Houston under coach Kelvin Sampson has turned into one of the top programs in the country for developing players, and the Cougars just secured their first commitment for the class of 2027.

Four-star combo guard Oneal Delancy, one of the top guards in his class, announced his commitment to Houston on Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram. This is a huge get for Houston, and it's a great start to building their 2027 recruiting class.

More on Oneal Delancy, Houston's Future Star Guard

Sampson and the Cougars have landed a top-10 combo guard and a top-50 overall player for next year's class, and Delancy will likely be a huge part of Houston's future going forward. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound guard is out of Montverde Academy in Florida and got offers from 24 different schools.

Delancy is originally from Montverde, FL and received multiple offers from his home state. Those included Florida, Florida State, South Florida and Miami. However, he still decided to begin his college career at Houston and develop under Sampson.

Delancy is ranked No. 40 overall in the country in the SC Next 100 for the class of 2027 and is also the No. 44 overall recruit in the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is an average of the major recruiting rankings. Delancy was also a top-10 player in Florida, according to 247Sports.

The 18-year-old just competed in the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer and won a Peach Jam championship with the Florida Rebels. He averaged 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3 assists and one steal per game during that run.

Delancy's first official visit in his recruiting journey was to Houston back on June 5 and that definitely looks successful now. Houston had reportedly been going all in on Delancy for over a year with a lot of recruiting effort and it has paid off as he chose UH.

Delancy explained to Rivals why he made the decision to come to Houston.

“I chose Houston because it felt like the perfect fit for me and my goals. The culture, winning tradition, and player development stood out, and I wanted to be part of something special," Delancy told Joe Tipton of Rivals.

Delancy is an aggressive guard who can score at a high level and be a threat. He's versatile when scoring and can make tough shots as well when he gets going. Delancy is also capable and willing on the defensive end, even with his slightly lighter frame. He also averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in his junior season at Montverde Academy.

Delancy can be quick, which is beneficial on both sides of the ball. There are some specific areas of his game that likely stood out to Houston, such as his rebounding and ability to play hard and tough. Delancy looks to be a talented player, and the Cougars could really develop him into a future star in the program.

This is Sampson's sixth top-50 recruit in the past three recruiting classes.