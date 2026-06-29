What Kelvin Sampson Said About Houston Cougars' NBA Draft Record

The Houston Cougars basketball program continued to make more history under coach Kelvin Sampson, and this time it was in the 2026 NBA Draft. Houston had three basketball players taken in the same draft for the first time in program history.

Superstar point guard Kingston Flemings was taken eighth overall, while fellow former freshman center Chris Cenac Jr. was taken at No. 27. This was the fourth time Houston had multiple first-round picks in the same draft. History was made for UH when veteran guard Emanuel Sharp was taken 45th overall on Day 2.

This was always going to be a special draft class for the Cougars, and it came together. Houston had plenty of NBA talent on its roster, and the program has made a name for itself to develop professional players.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson was there in Brooklyn, NY, to see his star players get taken in the first round, and then he made his way to Florida for Sharp’s selection party at his former guard’s home. It was a busy draft time for Sampson, and he was asked in his recent Zoom press conference about this achievement.

Sampson on his Program’s Latest Feat

Houston head men's coach Kelvin Sampson talks to the team in the huddle during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The biggest surprise for everyone else has been Emanuel’s story. Coming out of high school, graduating early. Coming to Houston to rehab, get healthy. Redshirting first year, came off the bench, contributor. Redshirt sophomore year, becoming a starter,” Sampson said.

Houston’s coach has also said Sharp is one of his favorites that he’s coached over the years. He’s the definition of a Houston player. A tough, physical guard that gives it his all on the floor. He didn’t let his early adversity and severe knee injury in high school stop him from achieving his NBA dream.

Sharp was one of the best “3-and-D” guards in the Big 12 last season and shot 38 percent from three on very high volume and averaged 15.5 points his senior season as the leader.

“I’m proud of our player development and I’m proud of our staff. One of the reasons why kids choose Houston is they want to get better and they know we have a track record for developing you at the position you want to play,” Sampson said. “We’ve got a lot of guards drafted. But we’ve also had Jarace Walker, Chris Cenac. And we’ve got some kids on this team that are in their process and they’ll have a chance to get drafted one day.”

Sampson listed out his entire coaching staff, and he’s mentioned over and over that prospects and families choose a coaching staff, not a school. That’s a key part of Houston being able to get some big recruits over the past few years and develop them. It also sets the table for the future to continue to have high-level coaching and development long after Sampson is gone.

“Proud of Kellen (Sampson), K.C., Quannas, Mike, Goldie, Hollis, and then Allan Bishop and John Houston. We have a very organized and disciplined approach to player development, and we stick to that approach,” Sampson said.