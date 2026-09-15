Houston Basketball Set to Be Featured in Two Big Monday Showdowns on National TV

Houston Cougars basketball has been involved in plenty of high-profile matchups over the recent years, especially since the move to the Big 12 prior to the 2023-24 season.

The Cougars are now one of the top names in college basketball, and their 2026-27 schedule continues to get more enticing. While the non-conference schedule continues to get filled up with more special showcases, the conference portion always seems to bring some great games. That's the norm in the Big 12.

Houston has gotten its fair share of national TV games on ESPN, and there will be more in 2027. It was announced on Monday that the Cougars will play in two Big Monday games on ESPN this upcoming season.

Houston on Primetime

Houston forward Joseph Tugler (11) dunks the ball in the second half during a first round men’s basketball game of the NCAA Tournament between Houston and Idaho, at Paycom in Oklahoma City on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at home inside Fertitta Center on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. The Cougars will then travel to Lubbock and battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. Both of these games will be completed in the first half of February.

The Cougars will be on ESPN in two out of the first three weeks of the month. Houston is one of three programs that have multiple Big Monday games. Both of these matchups are some of the best that the Big 12 has to offer.

Everytime, that Houston and Texas Tech have faced off over the past two seasons, it has been cinema. The two schools have developed quite the rivalry, and the games have been extremely close. Both teams have also been ranked.

The Cougars won 69-65 at home last season, but then lost 90-86 later in January in Lubbock. Houston has split with Texas Tech the last two years. The Red Raiders beat the Cougars at home in Feb. 2025, which was UH's first home loss after almost 50 games.

Houston will also play Texas Tech at home as well this year as one of three home-and-away series.

Coach Kelvin Sampson's has found success against Kansas since joining the Big 12, and the Cougars have won both home matchups against the Jayhawks. It's always a special game when playing a program such as the one led by coach Bill Self.

Houston only played Kansas once last season, and that was at Allen Fieldhouse, coming off a Saturday home loss against Arizona. The Cougars will look to win their third home game over Kansas this season. This will be the only game against Kansas in 2027.