Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson After Sweet 16 Loss vs. Illinois: 'They Are My Life'

The Houston Cougars saw their 2025-26 season come to an end on Thursday night. Despite boasting one of the most talented rosters among remaining teams in March Madness, the Cougars' offense simply went cold, resulting in a 65-55 loss to Illinois.

After seniors Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan spoke with the media, head coach Kelvin Sampson remained on stage to take questions alone. After analyzing why Houston fell short against Illinois, the head coach spoke candidly about his connection to his players.

Sampson has long been one of the more honest and personable coaches in college basketball, and Thursday's loss was no different.

"They Are My Life"

Houston head men's coach Kelvin Sampson talks to the team in the huddle during a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Houston Cougars and Texas A&M Aggies at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday March 21, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about how he turns the page after a loss like the one to Illinois, Sampson reasoned that it would certainly be tough. The head coach also expressed that the end of each season is always shocking.

"I've never not been just in complete awe of the finality of a season," Sampson said. "Because you're driven...by the season you're in. At some point here in the next day or two, I'm going to have to have individual meetings with the players, find out what their plans are, who's coming back, who's not. That's what you have to do now."

After detailing the realities of NIL and the transfer portal, Sampson shifted his tone toward what comes next for his players. He made it clear that his primary focus is on making sure that guys who plan to leave the program are taken care of.

Sampson listed Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan, Kalifa Sakho, Kingston Flemings, and Chris Cenac Jr. as players who may need guidance on their next step.

"I always get a kick out of people that say 'well now you can take some time off'", Sampson said. "I will eventually, not right now, but right now helping Emanuel, Milos, Ramon, Kalifa, Kingston, Cenac Jr., making sure those guys are settled."

While Sampson continued to talk about the challenges of the coaching profession, especially how invested you have to be, there was one line from the coaching legend that stood out above the rest.

"I don't have to be their life, but they are my life."

The statement was brief, but highlighted just how much time and effort Sampson invests into his players, staff, and the Houston basketball program as a whole. The head coach even mentioned that while he's on his family vacation during the offseason, he's still fielding calls from returning players and recruits.

It's that level if investment that has helped Houston make it to seven-straight Sweet 16 appearances. And it's why his players continue to buy in, year after year.