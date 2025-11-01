Houston Cougars Basketball Has An Unsung Hero This Season
Houston basketball’s much-anticipated 2025-26 season is about to get underway next week, full of high expectations to make it back to the national championship and win it all this time.
In order to do that, Houston’s leadership among the team must be at a high level. The Cougars will have three freshmen with major minutes and have to deal with big expectations throughout the year.
If UH faces any crushing loss, the veterans on the team will have to keep their composure.
Ramon Walker Jr. Will be a Leader
Many were wondering what the Cougars would do last season to replace culture leader Jamal Shead when he left for the NBA. Head coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston do not replace players; they build new teams every year with the same identity. Without Shead in a leadership position, J’Wan Roberts and L.J. Cryer were the ones to step up as the leaders after a couple of tough losses at the Players’ Era tournament in November.
Now with Roberts playing overseas after six seasons at Houston and Cryer in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors, a new set of leaders will have to step up for the Cougars. It has been assumed that would be senior guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp.
Those two will be highly important as the offensive engine for Houston, but fifth-year guard Ramon Walker Jr. is very valuable to this team. Walker Jr. has the most experience with the Cougars going back to his freshman season of 2021-22. The Houston native and former Guy V. Lewis award winner in 2021 (Houston’s best high school player) has seen UH win multiple conference championships in the American Athletic and Big 12 conferences.
Valuable Experience
He has been part of an Elite Eight, two Sweet 16s, and a national runner-up team. Walker Jr. has seen almost everything when it comes to the day-to-day in the UH men’s basketball program.
“I had so much respect for Ramon. A lot of people love Ramon, a lot of people connect with him because he’s been a part of so much winning,” Sampson said.
While his minutes may not have been high, his impact was still there.
“Sometimes your biggest role is not necessarily on the floor; it’s behind the scenes. That takes a lot of courage and maturity, and Ramon has a bucket full of both,” Sampson said.
This season, it will come as a leader. Walker Jr. has placed a lot of emphasis on that part of himself during the offseason.
“This is my first year I’ve got to step in and be more of a vocal leader,” Walker said.
He mentioned that they don’t have Shead, Roberts, Cryer, or Marcus Sasser this season.
“This is the first year I’m stepping into that leadership role, and I have people looking up to me,” Walker said.
When asked about what he’s been working on during the offseason, leadership was the first thing he said he’s been working on.
Walker Jr. has seen a lot of leadership styles during his five years at Houston and will likely use what he has learned from all who came before him.
Besides leadership, Walker Jr. has also worked on his shot and off-ball defense. While former three-star recruit out of Pearland, Texas, may not be seen as much on the court, he’s making a critical impact for H-Town’s college basketball team.