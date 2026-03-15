Houston Cougars Officially Announced as No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday finally arrived. It's one of the most important days in college basketball as it decides where all 68 teams are placed in the NCAA tournament bracket. Now all the tournament teams know what lies ahead.

That includes the No. 5 Houston Cougars, one of the biggest names in the sport over the past half-decade, who were the national runner-up last season. Houston has also made it to six straight Sweet 16's, the longest streak in the nation. The Cougars are looking to go back to the national championship this year and finish the job. The road for Houston in March Madness is now official.

Houston was selected as the No. 2 seed in the South Region of the bracket and will face No. 15 seed Idaho. That is massive news that will delight the program and fans as the Cougars can now stay right at home for both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight if they make it to the second weekend of the tournament.

Details on Houston's March Madness Selection

Dec 5, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The South Region is in downtown Houston at the Toyota Center and UH could have pretty much two unofficial home games in the regional semifinal and regional final if they continue to win.

Houston will face No. 15 seed Idaho in the First Round of March Madness on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Following that, the Cougars will face the winner of No. 7 Saint Mary's and No. 10 Texas A&M.

Houston has been the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the past three seasons, and that streak comes to an end. The Cougars had a chance to make it four straight seasons as a one seed in the Big 12 Championship against No. 2 Arizona, but failed to win on Saturday.

This season, the region mattered far more than the seed. Houston Athletics' effort to relinquish hosting duties for the South Regional to Rice could very well end up paying full dividends. The last time Houston was a two seed, the Cougars made it all the way to the Final Four in 2021. However, all seven of the program's Final Four appearances have been from the Midwest Region.

It could be different this time around playing at home. Standing in their way is the familiar opponent, the Florida Gators who are the No. 1 seed in the South. Houston will be relying on its two lottery pick freshmen in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr., who are starters and have immense talent. Flemings is the leading scorer on the team.

Three starters are back from last year's national finalist team including senior guards Emanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan as well as junior forward Joseph Tugler. Sharp was the Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player last season in Houston's special run.

Houston's road to a third Final Four in a six season span has been paved. The Cougars still remain one of the favorites.