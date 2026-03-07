How Jojo Tugler’s Impact Has Grown for the Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars basketball brand obviously begins with defense. The player in the middle of it all is junior forward Joseph Tugler, widely regarded as the best defensive player in the country. That is, when he’s on the floor.

The Big 12 defensive player of the year stands at 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds with a massive seven-foot-6 wingspan. That allows him to play much bigger than he is, and there is no doubt Tugler is an elite shot blocker. Getting a bucket past him requires an elite amount of effort.

He’s the man in the middle for the Houston defense, running the show in a lot of ways. His impact is tremendous. It’s now starting to show up on the offensive end as well, as the third-year player continues to grow. Yet, the one consistent issue that Tugler deals with is foul trouble. That remains a thorn in Houston’s path.

Dare I say could that be improving? Well, it looks like that is more of a possibility than before.

Tugler Getting Unlocked

Feb 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) shoots against Colorado Buffaloes guard Jalin Holland (11) at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Tugler has scored 28 points in the last two games.

“Playing off of handoffs in the middle of the floor called booms, gives Jojo an opportunity to face up and drive,” coach Kelvin Sampson said in his postgame press conference against Baylor.

He scored 14 points on 6/9 shooting along with six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Now that’s a two-way player.

“He is a hell of a player,” Sampson said.

Tugler does a lot of passing on the perimeter for Houston’s offense, and he had no turnovers against Baylor. He was utilized a lot in the post, and Tugler can go both ways. Sampson mentioned how he can go to his left shoulder and score with his right hand, or can be even better going to his right shoulder and scoring with the left.

“Jojo is improving offensively, and that’s a good sign for us,” Sampson said.

Tugler currently averages 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and just over one block and one steal per game. He is shooting 59% from the field and has greatly improved from the free throw line. Tugler is 70% from the line, a nearly 17% increase from last season.

Houston needs a scorer on the inside, and Tugler can give the Cougars a boost there.

The foul trouble remains a work in progress.

“Keeping Jojo out of foul trouble is important. But I don’t know how to do that. I try,” Sampson said.

It has sometimes come down to luck. Tugler’s play at times is too fast for officials to make an accurate call, just showing what a freak of nature he is. Sampson even mentioned Tugler is playing in the wrong era of basketball.

Senior leader Emanuel Sharp has been around for all three of Tugler’s seasons so far and understands how valuable he can be just by simply being on the floor.

“When Jojo is rolling like that, it makes us so dynamic. I think his post game is underrated. He just adds another aspect to this team that we need. That’s why it’s so important to have him on the floor,” Sharp said.

Sharp mentioned how much harder it is for the team when he’s in foul trouble.

“If we can get 25 minutes, it’s great. I think we’re the best in the country when he’s on the floor,” Sharp said.

Tugler played 30 minutes against Baylor. That was only the third game of his career where he’s played at least 30 in regulation and just the second time this year. In both of those occasions, he picked up three and four fouls. In this game, it was only one.

“30 minutes out of Jojo? Yeah, that’s perfect,” Sharp exclaimed. “We need every single one of Jojo’s fouls. Those are like gold.”