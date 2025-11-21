Houston Cougars vs Rider Broncs: Live Updates - Houston Leads 73-37
The No. 2 Houston Cougars are off to a hot start and will look to keep it that way on Thursday night when they host the Rider Broncs at the Fertitta Center.
Freshman guard Kingston Flemings has been way more than expected for the Coogs and already looks like a seasoned veteran on the court, leading Houston to its 4-0 record.
As the Cougars set their sites on the Broncs, follow along below for live updates as the action unfolds.
Rider Broncs, Meet Kingston Flemings
Flemings has been on fire for Houston, averaging 17.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists as a true freshman. The Coogs have a host of freshmen with tons of talent and many that have already made an impact.
"These guys are just starting their careers," Sampson said after Houston beat Auburn. "These guys were in high school last year. I thought they handled, whether it was the whistle or the crowd."
Rider has had a rough start to its season, falling to 1-3 early with losses to Virginia, Rutgers and Texas. Houston Looks to be the fourth team to add to the Broncs’ loss column.
Ahead of the season, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein said Houston’s youth would be a major challenge, something the team seems to be overcoming quite easily.
“A major reason why Houston was able to be in those situations, and a major reason why Houston has been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the last three years, is because Houston hasn’t just been exceptionally well-coached, not just because Houston has been the toughest team in the sport, it’s because Houston was old. It’s because Houston was seasoned. It’s because Houston was experienced," Rothstein said.
”Kelvin Sampson, pound-for-pound may be the best coach in college basketball, has always valued experience,” Rothstein continued. “Kelvin Sampson, like many coaches in college basketball, has always done his best work with older, more experienced players.”
Sampson has made it work with his young talent, but if he can pull off a National Championship win with this squad it may be the most impressive season of his career.
Rider will be a perfect opportunity for the Cougars to continue to find the rotations that work best.
Follow along below for updates as the Coogs take on the Broncs.
Live Updates:
Houston’s Starting Five:
- Chris Cenac Jr.
- Joseph Tugler
- Milos Uzan
- Emanuel Sharp
- Kingston Flemings
16:00:
Houston gets off to a hot start under both baskets, with Kingston Flemings already taking over. Coogs lead 17-5.
12:00:
Cougars continue to score, and moved to 22-10. Chase McCarty connects on a three to end Houston’s 3-point struggles.
8:00:
Houston continues to score at will and matching it with defensive stops on the other end of the court. Flemings hits another 3-pointer to move the score to 33-15.
4:00:
Coogs add another three on top of a couple of field goals. Lead grows to 42-20.
Halftime Score: Houston Bangs Home Another 3 to Make it 47-25 at Half
16:00:
Houston comes out on fire after half and holds Rider scoreless. Houston leads 54-25.
12:00:
Flemings continues his dominance with a fast-break layup. Rider puts together a six-point run to cut the Houston lead to 44 before Tugler snaps it with a hook shot. Houston leads 73-37.