No. 3 Houston Cougars vs No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers Live Updates, Box Score
The Player’s Era Tournament continues for the no. 3 ranked Houston Cougars as they are back in action today against the no. 17 Tennessee Volunteers Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Houston is coming off a very hard fought win last night 78-74 in overtime against the Syracuse Orange. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp and senior point guard Milos Uzan each put up 26 points to lead the Cougars to his thrilling win. Uzan added seven rebounds and five assists to his effort, while the both of them combined to go 17/18 from the free throw line.
The freshmen had some moments, as forward Chris Cenac Jr. scored eight second half points and got 12 rebounds. Junior forward Joseph Tugler continues to be a player of high importance for the Cougars as he blocked five shots, including a potential game winner. He did foul out once again. While it wasn’t the best game for Houston to put it lightly, they found a way. The competition remains tough, and the Cougars will continue to grow.
Coogs vs Volunteers
This is a high-profile matchup, with it being a rematch of last season’s elite eight game in Indianapolis. The Cougars dominated from start to finish in a 69-50 wire-to-wire win over Tennessee, where Houston limited the Vols to just 15 first half points.
The Player’s Era Tournament was notably a season change for Houston last year, as they started 4-3 and learned a lot about themselves. The Cougars went on to win 31 out the next 32 games to reach their first national championship since 1984. This season, Houston is currently undefeated at 6-0.
Tennessee is also 6-0 heading into this game, and one team’s unbeaten start will end. The Volunteers are coming off a 85-60 win over Rutgers yesterday in the Player’s Era Tournament where they outscored the Scarlet Knights 56-30 in the first half.
Senior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie put up a strong 32 points on 55% shooting from the field along with six 3-pointers on 10 attempts. Gillespie is the leading scorer for the Vols with 19.2 PPG and 5.7 APG.
Freshman forward Nate Ament is also a key player for Tennessee, as he is second on the team with 19 PPG and 7.8 RPG. Ament scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in yesterday’s game against Rutgers. The Vols lost to eventual national champions Florida in the SEC tournament championship and are looking for an even deeper run in March under long time head coach Rick Barnes, who has been with the team since 2015 and has a lifetime contract with them.
Tip-off is at 5 p.m. CST from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates on Houston’s second game of the Player’s Era Tournament.
Follow below for live updates as the action unfolds from Sin City.
Live Updates
Starting Lineup: Uzan, Flemings, Sharp, Tugler, Cenac Jr.
Under 16 Timeout: Houston 10, Tennessee 8
Houston has come out looking much better and got out to an early 10-3 lead. Emanuel Sharp hits a 3-pointer followed by a three point play by Kingston Flemings.
Under 12 Timeout: Houston 25, Tennessee 16
Tennessee goes on an 8-0 run to take the lead but Flemings answered with another 3-point play. Sharp has to sit with two early fouls. This was a long session, and Flemings was in full control with a couple of assists. The trio of freshman worked together as Chris Cenac Jr. blocked a shot, Isiah Harwell got the rebound, and Flemings knocked down a shot. Additionally, redshirt freshman forward Chase McCarty got involved with two 3-pointers.