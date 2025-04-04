Houston lands frontcourt standout from nearby school in transfer portal
Houston is getting set to play in the Final Four, but the Cougars got some more good news on Friday.
Kalifa Sakho, a 6-foot-11 forward who had spent this past season at nearby Sam Houston State, announced that he will be transferring to Houston effective next season, and will have one more season of eligibility left.
Sakho averaged 7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this season for Sam Houston. In his final game with the Bearkats, Sakho scored 18 points while grabbing eight rebounds and blocking two shots in a loss to UTEP in the Conference USA Tournament. He also had 22 points in a November game against Lamar.
A native of Rouen, France, Sakho originally spent two seasons at South Plains College, a junior college in Levelland, Texas. Then in the 2023-24 season, Sakho played at Utah State and was part of an Aggies’ squad that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after defeating TCU in the first round.
Sakho figures to fill the void that will be created with the departure of starting forward J’Wan Roberts, who is ending his Houston career in this weekend’s Final Four, including Saturday night's semifinal game against Duke. The Cougars are also graduating 6-8 senior reserve forward Ja’Vier Francis.
Pending any moves in the transfer portal, the Cougars also bring back 6-8 sophomore forward Joseph Tugler - honored earlier this week with the Lefty Driesell Award as the nation’s top defensive player - along with 6-9 sophomore center Cedric Lath and 6-11 redshirt freshman center Jacob McFarland.
The Cougars will also be bringing in 6-10 center Chris Cenac Jr., part of Houston’s highly touted recruiting class. Cenac, along with another incoming Houston signee, guard Isiah Harwell, played earlier this week at the McDonald’s All-American Game.