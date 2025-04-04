Houston lands frontcourt standout from nearby school in transfer portal

6'11" Senior 🇫🇷 Kalifa Sakho (Sam Houston) delivered a strong performance in a tough loss to UTEP in the Conference USA Tournament, recording 18 pts, 8 rebs, and 2 blocks. Sakho surpassed his season averages (7.9 pts, 6.3 rebs) and showed his ability to perform under pressure.… pic.twitter.com/3iUdW3GJ2X