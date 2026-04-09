Houston Lands Visit With Transfer Portal Guard

The Houston Cougars did not have the end to the season they wanted, finding themselves eliminated in the Sweet 16 after one of their worst performances of the season.

Now that head coach Kelvin Sampson seems fully committed to another year leading the Cougars, he will be responsible for rebuilding his roster and securing some of the top transfer portal targets.

The Cougars have a chance to kickstart their success in the portal as they will host Corey Hadnot II, according to College Basketball Content on X, an elite guard who could be a difference-maker next season for Sampson's team.

Trust the Process

Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Cougars have been one of the most consistent programs under Sampson, becoming a dominant force on defense, but a poor offensive showing in the NCAA Tournament, greeted them with an early exit. Hadnot though, is an elite offensive weapon, as he has shown over his three seasons at Purdue Fort Wayne.

He has played in 32 or more games all three years of his career, and started every game last season, becoming one of the best players on the team. In an average of 33 minutes per game, he would score 20.4 points per game, shooting 52 percent from the floor, and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc. He would also contribute four rebounds and 3.5 assist per game as well.

Purdue Fort Wayne transfer Corey Hadnot II is visiting Houston next week, he tells me.



The 6-3 junior guard from Atlanta averaged 20.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 3.5 APG. Shot 52.0% from the field. pic.twitter.com/ytsH9bhwGD — College Basketball Content (@CBBcontent) April 8, 2026

He was named to the Horizon League All-First team for his efforts this past season, and was named player of the week three times over the course of the season. He was one of the top scorers in the country, finishing 26th in all of college basketball after his performance on the year.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard finished with 1,166 points and 216 assists during his time with the Mastadons. He is currently ranked as the number-22 shooting guard in the cycle, and the number 117 player in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

The Cougars will be in need of plenty of help, and landing Hadnot will be a big priority, but the Cougars will have a leg up as he is a Houston native. He was ranked as the 42nd best shooting guard during his recruiting cycle, but would eventually choose to play for the Mastadons.

Sampson and his staff will have their work cut out for them this cycle, but his prestige buys him the benefit of the doubt, and the Cougars should have no problem finding players who want to play for a chance to bring the Cougars the program's first national championship.