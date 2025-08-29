Houston Maintains "Team First" Mentality When Attacking Preseason Practice
After finishing just a game short of the 2025 national title a season ago, Houston basketball has begun its climb back to the Big Dance by hitting the ground running during offseason workouts. Success has been the standard since head coach Kelvin Sampson began coaching the Cougars in 2014.
With that being said, years of coaching and discipline have created a code of conduct that players have followed through Sampson's tenure, so much so that sometimes, the players will do the coaching for him.
Sampson joined the @FullCourtNet podcast on Hoops Herald to discuss the current trajectory of the program and how his players have made sure to let each other know that every one has to leave their title at the door.
"Leave Your Ego At The Door"
Since 2018, Houston has not finished its season before the Round of 32, and therefore, Sampson prefers to run a tight ship to maintain a standard of excellence. Veterans of the program are used to what's expected of them; however, some young bucks need a bit of corralling to stay in line.
On the @FullCourtNet podcast, Sampson detailed a recent moment in practice where guard Kordel Jefferson had a chippy moment with freshman newcomer guard Kingston Flemings.
“Everybody has a scrapbook. Leave your ego at the door; we don’t care about that. You’re on the team. The name on our jersey doesn’t say five-star freshman, the name on the front of our jersey says Houston.”
The Houston head coach went on to say how the team is far more than just stars in high school, and that everyone is expected to fall in as a member of the team. Once a player reaches college, their rating in high school no longer matters, as winning and delivering results become what is expected of them.
"That's what this program is all about," Sampson said. "That's what our culture is. Everyone talks about 'culture, culture, culture', it's not the culture. It's the standards." These standards that Sampson has instilled have been the ingredient in cooking up one of the toughest title contenders in the country.
Now going into the 2025-2026 season as national title runner-ups, the standards that have been established over the offseason and the years before will come into play to get the Cougars back into the Final Four, and with luck, bring home the program's first title in school history.