Houston vs Idaho Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways the Cougars Can Beat the Vandals

The Houston Cougars were unable to capture either the Big 12 regular season title or the Big 12 tournament title for the first time since entering the conference after finishing with a 26-5 record with a 14-4 mark in Big 12 play, just two games behind first place. And ended the Big 12 tournament as the runners-up, falling to the Arizona Wildcats for the second time this season.

The Cougars, however, have done plenty throughout the regular season to earn themselves a comfortable spot headed into the NCAA Tournament. Although they will not be one of the No. 1 seeds this year, the Cougars will head into the madness as the No. 2 seed in the South Region.

And with the two seed, the Cougars received a more than ideal matchup, taking on the No. 15-seeded Idaho Vandals, giving head coach Kelvin Sampson and his squad the chance to stay right at home for both the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight if they make it to the second weekend of the tournament.

Limit a Potent Idaho Offense

Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty and guard Kingston Flemings. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Vandals head into the first round matchup against the Coogs with a 21-14 record and a run throughout the Big Sky Tournament, ultimately ending up as the tournament's champions. Aiding its run to a conference title is Idaho's high-powered offense that's been flexed all season.

Idaho has averaged 78.7 points per game in its 35 games played, which ranks as the third highest in the Big Sky while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 73.5 percent from the free-throw line, and 35.6 percent from the three-point line.

The Coogs, on the other hand, have one of the best defenses in the Big 12, ranking as the top team in fewest points allowed per game, with opponents averaging 62.9 points per game. Teams against the Cougars have shot 40 percent from the field and 32 percent from three.

The Vandals also have plenty of scoring options with four of their players averaging double-digit points per game. Leading the way is forward Jackson Rasmussen, who averages a team-high 13.9 points per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

Keep Joseph Tugler Hot

Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler drives to the hoop past Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Forward Joseph Tugler is not viewed as one of the Cougars top scoring options; rather, he is highlighted by his defender's prowess, as throughout the season, the forward has averaged just 8.4 points per game. However, Tugler was impactful on the offensive side of the floor against Arizona.

In the loss to the Wildcats, Tugler was the Cougars' leading scorer, recording 20 points in the ballgame while shooting 60 percent from the field and 66 percent from the free-throw line while putting together his usual impact elsewhere with 10 rebounds for a double-double, three assists, a block, and a steal.

If the Cougars can keep Tugler going on the offensive side of the court, it'll give Houston's offense a presence in the paint while on the attack, combined with what Tugler does in the paint on the defensive side of the floor.

Win the Rebound Battle

Houston Cougars center Chris Cenac Jr., forward Joseph Tugler and Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas battle for control of a rebound. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Winning the boards has always been a pillar for the Cougars under Sampson, and it'll have to be amplified against the Vandals.

Idaho was the top rebound team in the Big Sky, averaging 37.4 rebounds per game while also crashing the offensive glass with an average of 10.7 offensive rebounds per game, which ranked No. 4 in the conference.