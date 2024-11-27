Houston vs. Notre Dame basketball game time, TV channel, how to watch online
After an exhausting overtime loss to No. 9 Alabama on Tuesday night, the No. 6 Houston Cougars will try to regroup against Notre Dame on Wednesday night — and into Thanksgiving morning — in Las Vegas.
Day two of the Players Era Festival tips off at 3 p.m. CT with Oregon vs. San Diego State and wraps up with Houston vs. Notre Dame at 11:30 p.m. CT. It's safe to say this will be the latest tipoff most of Houston's players have ever experienced.
Houston (3-2) had a chance to beat Alabama at the buzzer, but LJ Cryer's 15-footer rimmed out. The Cougars ran out of gas in overtime, in large part because they had to play without starting guards Milos Uzan and Emanuel Sharp, who fouled out in the second half. Uzan was in foul trouble the entire game and only played 12 minutes.
In a physical, scrappy game, the Cougars did not get a friendly whistle. Houston was called for 30 personal fouls, including 19 from its starters. LJ Cryer, who finished with a game-high 30 points, was the only Houston starter who wasn't in foul trouble. The fifth foul on Sharp was questionable, to say the least. Watch for yourself:
Alabama point guard Mark Sears struggled from the field (4-of-13) against Houston's harassing defense, but he went to the free throw line 14 times and finished with 24 points.
"We've got a lot of guys who can play better than they're playing," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
Notre Dame (4-2) is coming off a draining loss of its own. The Fighting Irish lost to Rutgers 85-84 in overtime in a game that ended well after midnight Eastern Time. Senior guard Matt Allocco, a Princeton transfer, led Notre Dame with 24 points (6-of-9 from downtown). He hit a game-tying three with 8 seconds left to send the game into overtime, then hit three consecutive 3-pointers with less than 41 seconds left in OT to nearly pull out the win. His deep 3-pointer at the OT buzzer just missed.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's matchup with Notre Dame on Wednesday night:
Houston vs. Notre Dame TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: No. 6 Houston (3-2) vs. Notre Dame (4-2) in the Players Era Festival
When: 11:30 p.m. CT | Wednesday, November 27
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live Stream: Stream Houston-Alabama live on Max
TV Channel: TBS
Our Prediction: Houston 81, Notre Dame 65
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 16.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday's matchup