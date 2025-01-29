How to watch Houston-West Virginia basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
In Houston’s last two road games, the Cougars pulled off wins in the closing moments.
Another road challenge is on tap Wednesday night as Houston makes its first-ever visit to West Virginia to continue Big 12 Conference play.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi on Houston: 'Might very well be the best team in the country'
The Cougars are coming off arguably the best game of the entire college basketball season thus far, winning 92-86 in double overtime at Kansas on Saturday. Houston rallied from a six-point deficit late in regulation to force overtime; then clawed back from another six-point deficit in the final seconds of the first overtime session.
Big 12 basketball power rankings: Miracle comebacks put Houston, Arizona at the top
In Houston’s previous road game, the Cougars were also taken to the wire by UCF before getting a last-second shot to fall in an eventual one-point win.
Houston brings a current 12-game win streak into Wednesday’s matchup, along with a 17-game win streak in Big 12 play, tied for the second-longest such streak in conference history.
The Cougars are ranked No. 6 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll and No. 5 in the USA Today coaches’ poll. They also moved up to No. 2 in the latest NCAA NET rankings, which is heavily used to determine seedings for the NCAA Tournament.
It will be the second time in a two-week span that Houston has faced West Virginia. On Jan. 15, the Cougars defeated the Mountaineers, 70-54, at the Fertitta Center.
West Virginia is coming off a 73-60 loss at Kansas State last weekend. But the Mountaineers do own a home win against Iowa State, so the Cougars may need to be prepared for another tough road test.
However, according to ESPN’s FPI prediction, Houston has an 85.1% chance of defeating the Mountaineers.
Houston's Milos Uzan selected as the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week
Following Wednesday's road test, the Cougars then get to be at home for their next two ballgames, against Texas Tech on Saturday and Oklahoma State on Feb. 4.
Houston at West Virginia TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Houston (16-3, 8-0) at West Virginia (13-6, 4-4) in a Big 12 Conference men’s college basketball game
When: 6 p.m. CST | Wednesday, Jan. 29
Where: WVU Coliseum | Morgantown, West Virginia
ESPN FPI Prediction: Houston has an 85.1% chance to win
Our Prediction: Houston 71, West Virginia 66
TV Channel/Live Stream: ESPN+
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 81 (Houston broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on The Varsity Network App