Houston Women's Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule
The next chapter of Houston women's basketball will tip off Nov. 4 against UT-Arlington as head coach Matthew Mitchell enters Fertitta Center for the first time as the head man of the women's program for the Cougars.
High hopes and expectations are coming with Mitchell's hiring, as he has enjoyed great success at his previous coaching stop at Kentucky. Through his 13 seasons with the Wildcats, Mitchell coached his former squads to nine NCAA tournament appearances, five trips to the Sweet Sixteen, and three Elite Eight finishes. He is also Kentucky's winningest coach in school history, compiling over 300 wins in his time with the Wildcats.
Now with the Cougars, Mitchell is poised to take the program to new heights as Houston aims to contend for a Big 12 title by bringing in Southeastern Conference leadership.
New Sheriff In Town
Following their matchup with the visiting Mavericks, the Cougars will continue to defend their home turf with contests against in-state rivals UTSA (Nov. 8) and Rice (Nov. 11). A rematch with the Owls will give Houston the chance to avenge its 60-48 loss a season ago at Tudor Fieldhouse.
Here's the full non-conference schedule:
From there, Houston will embark on a road conquest as it travels to Nacogdoches, Texas to take on Stephen F. Austin (Nov. 17), followed by a trip down south to Edinburgh, Texas, for a matchup with UT-Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 20). A contest with the Vaqueros will be another chance for the Cougars to redeem another one of last season's losses.
A brief return to Houston will pit the Cougars against High Point (Nov. 23), before they depart for Nassau, Bahamas to compete in the Baha Mar Hoops Invitational (Nov. 28 and 30). The opponents for Houston's Baha Mar Hoops stay will be announced at a later date.
December brings winter chills and three more contests, starting with a home matchup against Southern (Dec. 7), followed by a trip to Albuquerque to face off against New Mexico (Dec. 13). The Montana Griz will wrap up the non-conference slate (Dec. 16) as Houston will host its annual Elementary Day game.
Under new leadership and with a revamped roster, the Cougars will be eager to turn the page on an underachieving 5-25 season a year ago. A three-time SEC coach of the year, Mitchell has the resources available to revitalize the Houston program and make the Cougars a competitive threat for the Big 12 crown.