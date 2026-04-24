Houston's Latest Commit Picked the Cougars For a Very Specific Reason

The 2026-27 Houston Cougars basketball team is starting to take shape quite well. While the transfer portal acquisitions have now started to become official, the Cougars added another piece to the team from the high school level.

Coach Kelvin Sampson mentioned in a Zoom press conference earlier in the month how Houston will be looking to bring in a developmental big man and use a redshirt on him. That has now taken place.

Houston announced on April 22 that Utah Valley Academy High School center Djafar Silimana has committed to the Cougars via social media. He is the freshman center that Sampson will more than likely redshirt. The Cougars already have a stacked front court through the portal with senior Delrecco Gillespie and junior Braden East, besides starting senior Joseph Tugler and the No. 1 overall center in the freshman class of 2026 in Arafan Diane.

Silimana is a 6-foot-10 big man with a 7-foot-6 wingspan who now makes the huge move to Houston for his college basketball career. He'll be learning and growing with one of the best college basketball programs in the country at the moment. Silimana is greatly looking forward to joining the Cougars and described how he fell in love with the program.

Houston Developing Talent

Silimana made sure to express just how impressed he is with Houston and why he chose to play for the Cougars.

"I feel like Houston is the best college in the country," Silimana tells Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Houston. "That's why I chose Houston. It was my dream college."

To say Djafar Silimana is excited about committing to Houston is putting it lightly. "I feel like Houston is the best college in the country," Silimana tells @PaperCityMag. "That's why I chose Houston. It was my dream college."



Silimana is from Mali in West Africa and the first… https://t.co/OWz1Pky5g4 pic.twitter.com/WCJxEjVXzM — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) April 23, 2026

Those are some high words of praise said by the newest Cougar, and Silimana continued to discuss with Baldwin what stood out to him about Houston. The first basketball game he attended in person was when the Cougars traveled out to his state of Utah and took on BYU.

Houston won that game 77-66 on the road in what was a top-16-ranked matchup. That told Silimana everything.

"On this day, Houston won. But I won too, because I found a team I like. I found a team I love. That's the day I started dreaming about Houston," Silimana said to PaperCity.

His dream has now come true. Silimana will get to don the red and white, and will get game minutes as his time goes on at Houston. It says a lot about the program under Sampson that players dream of playing and being a part of them. That's everything you want in a program.

Sampson still emphasizes the development of young talent. Silimana will not be alone at Houston thanks to his good friend in Diane, detailed by Baldwin in his piece for PaperCity. Both players are originally from West Africa, with Silimana from Mali and Diane from Guinea.

They both moved to the United States as teenagers, and Diane played for Iowa Prep. The two even faced and guarded each other this past season. Silimana ended up with seven points, eight rebounds and four steals in that game.

Diane was the one who started recruiting Silimana to Houston and gave him the idea to play for the Cougars. It clearly made an impact. Houston has been known to produce great players who were underrated, and that may have also spoken to Silimana. It's been a difficult journey for Silimana from Mali, but he is now living the dream.

Both Diane and Silimana have been training together in Washington D.C., according to PaperCity, before they'll head to Houston in May. The two originally met in an NBA Showcase event in Senegal.