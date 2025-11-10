Houston Cougars’ Jojo Tugler Has Another Role This Season
No. 2 Houston Cougars basketball dominated late over Towson as they won their second game of the season 65-48 in Fertitta Center on Saturday.
The non-conference games for Houston this season are far more interesting than usual, as the Cougars have to figure out what works best for this new young team with a couple of star freshmen in Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings, among others.
That also applies to the more experienced players, especially junior forward Joseph Tugler.
More Expected Out of Jojo
Tugler had 15 points on 7/14 shooting against Towson, but also turned the ball over three times. His eight rebounds were good, and he only had one foul as well. His offensive game has clearly improved over the summer, as Tugler now has a solid floater game in the paint, a few moves in his arsenal as well as a 3-point shot that can be used occasionally.
Tugler never had that many shot attempts, probably most of last season. Now, he seems to be a key part of the offensive attack.
Defensively, he was already named the preseason defensive player of the year from CBS Sports and is widely known as one of, if not the best, defensive players in college basketball. Head coach Kelvin Sampson had a lot to say postgame about the early-season performances from Tugler.
“He’s gonna make somebody happy. It’s either me or the other coach. He’s gonna do something to help them or help us. Most of the time, he helps us,” Sampson said.
While he had a good game offensively, Tugler turned the ball over three times. Turnovers were something he struggled with last year as well. Sampson mentioned how the 6-foot-8, 230 lb junior has a lot to learn about in the spot that program legend J’Wan Roberts had for a long time.
“This is the first time he’s ever done it. J’Wan manned that spot for three years. It’s Jojo’s first time. I can see the mistakes he’s making, but I can also see he’s gonna get a lot better,” Sampson said. “I know his work ethic and what he’s made of, a winner, tough kid.”
Tugler is someone who is immensely talented, seen quite early on in his Houston career. The development and growth will continue to be witnessed over the next few months, and the final results of his potential will be crucial for Houston’s success this year.
His next chance comes on Wednesday night at home against a tough Oakland team.