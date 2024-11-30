How to watch San Diego State vs. Houston basketball: TV channel, live stream, betting odds
After two off days to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the Houston men's basketball team returns to the MGM Grand Garden Saturday to play San Diego State in the third-place game of the 2024 Players Era Festival.
No. 6 Houston (4-2) lost to No. 9 Alabama 85-80 in overtime on Tuesday night before beating Notre Dame 65-54 on Wednesday night. San Diego State (3-2) beat No. 21 Creighton 71-53 in it opener before losing to Oregon 78-68 on Wednesday.
Each team participating in the Players Era Festival, which is being held in Las Vegas, is receiving $1 million in NIL money. The winner of the third-place game between Houston and San Diego State will reportedly receive an additional $150,000.
The Aztecs are led by sophomore guard BJ Davis, who is averaging 15.6 points and has scored 18 in both games in Las Vegas. Senior guard Nick Boyd, a Florida Atlantic transfer, is averaging 13.2 points and shooting 47.6% from downtown.
Senior guard LJ Cryer leads Houston in scoring at 13.5 points per game, but he's shooting just 31.4% from the 3-point line. Junior guard Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.0 points and shooting a blistering 53.3% from downtown.
"We've got a lot of guys who can play better than they're playing," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Cougars' loss to Alabama.
Houston enters the game as 12.5-point favorites. Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's matchup with San Diego State on Saturday:
Houston vs. San Diego State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: No. 6 Houston (4-2) vs. San Diego State (3-2) in the Players Era Festival
When: 6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30
Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
Live Stream: Stream Houston-San Diego State live on Max
TV Channel: TNT
Our Prediction: Houston 74, San Diego State 65
Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 12.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup