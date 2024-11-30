Houston Cougars On SI

How to watch San Diego State vs. Houston basketball: TV channel, live stream, betting odds

The Cougars and Aztecs are playing for third place in the Players Era Festival

Ben Sherman

Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Houston Cougars guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
After two off days to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, the Houston men's basketball team returns to the MGM Grand Garden Saturday to play San Diego State in the third-place game of the 2024 Players Era Festival.

No. 6 Houston (4-2) lost to No. 9 Alabama 85-80 in overtime on Tuesday night before beating Notre Dame 65-54 on Wednesday night. San Diego State (3-2) beat No. 21 Creighton 71-53 in it opener before losing to Oregon 78-68 on Wednesday.

Each team participating in the Players Era Festival, which is being held in Las Vegas, is receiving $1 million in NIL money. The winner of the third-place game between Houston and San Diego State will reportedly receive an additional $150,000.

The Aztecs are led by sophomore guard BJ Davis, who is averaging 15.6 points and has scored 18 in both games in Las Vegas. Senior guard Nick Boyd, a Florida Atlantic transfer, is averaging 13.2 points and shooting 47.6% from downtown.

Senior guard LJ Cryer leads Houston in scoring at 13.5 points per game, but he's shooting just 31.4% from the 3-point line. Junior guard Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.0 points and shooting a blistering 53.3% from downtown.

"We've got a lot of guys who can play better than they're playing," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said after the Cougars' loss to Alabama.

Houston enters the game as 12.5-point favorites. Here are details on how to watch and follow Houston's matchup with San Diego State on Saturday:

Houston vs. San Diego State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: No. 6 Houston (4-2) vs. San Diego State (3-2) in the Players Era Festival

When: 6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 30

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

Live Stream: Stream Houston-San Diego State live on Max

TV Channel: TNT

Our Prediction: Houston 74, San Diego State 65

Betting Odds: Houston is favored by 12.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Houston On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

