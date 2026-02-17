No. 2 Houston Cougars vs No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones Live Updates, Box Score

The Big 12 has been the best basketball conference in the country this season and the games only keep getting better. That's exactly what's going to happen tonight as the No. 2 Houston Cougars go to the road to Ames and take on the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones in a big-time top-10 matchup on Big Monday at 8 p.m. CT.

This is one of the best matchups in college basketball this season, as the Cougars known to be road warriors, will have to face the Cyclones inside the vaunted Hilton Coliseum. Houston is 23-2 and 11-1 in the Big 12 entering this game while Iowa State is right behind them with a 22-3 record and is 9-3 in the conference. The Cougars are now first in the Big 12 with Arizona losing two games last week while the Cyclones are fourth in a stacked race.

Houston is coming off a 78-64 win over Kansas State on Saturday at home where redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp was the leading scorer with 23 points. Sharp, the all-time leading 3-pointer shooter in UH history, made it to the Big 12 Starting Five of the Week for his efforts. Meanwhile, Iowa State had one of their most impressive wins of the season against then No. 9 Kansas at home 74-56 in blowout fashion.

Coogs vs Cyclones

Feb 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) shoots against Iowa State Cyclones forward Brandton Chatfield (33) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Iowa State is led by junior forward Milan Momcilovic with 18.4 points and almost four 3-pointers per game. Senior forward Joshua Jefferson is second with 16.7 PPG but leads ISU with 7.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Senior point guard Tamin Lipsey is third on the team with 13.2 PPG.

The all-time series between these two teams is tied 5-5. Houston won the last meeting in Fertitta Center 68-59 with ESPN College GameDay in the building. The Cougars have won two out of the last three. Iowa State last won in the 2024 Big 12 tournament championship 69-41. However, this matchup is as difficult of a road game as it gets.

Houston is 1-3 all-time in Aimes, Iowa and lost its last game at Hilton Coliseum 57-53 back in Jan. 2024. The Cyclones are 14-0 at home this season. Iowa State has won six out of its last seven games and only surprisingly lost at TCU last week. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger is in his fifth season at Iowa State and has a 117-48 record. He is 2-2 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson.

Freshman point guard Kingston Flemings has 14 straight games with at least four assists and is looking for a bounce-back after a rough last week from the field.

Houston faces off against Iowa State in Ames. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston 40 Iowa State 43

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 5, Iowa State 13

Uzan starts the game off with a triple. Flemings makes a tough shot, but Jefferson goes to work for ISU. Momcilovic hits a 3-pointer. Iowa State was on fire from beyond the arc and went up early.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 18, Iowa State 19

The Cougars survive the early storm and get back into the game thanks to a couple of 3-pointers from Sharp and Flemings while getting some looks in the paint.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 26, Iowa State 21

Houston completes a quick 15 point turnaround thanks to Sharp and Uzan.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 30, Iowa State 33

This has become a back and forth game, but the Cyclones have been able to get to the line and retake the lead. Heise was a big factor in this period.

HALFTIME: Houston 40, Iowa State 43

Sharp and Uzan kept Houston right in it, but Lipsey started to get going. Both teams were shooting over 50% and have been on fire from three. Sharp had 16, while Heise, Lipsey, and Momcilovic each had eight. ISU has been better rebounding later in the half.