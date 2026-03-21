No. 2 Houston vs No. 10 Texas A&M Live Updates, Box Score

It's a Texas rivalry reignited in March Madness once again. The No. 2 seed in the South Region, the Houston Cougars take on the No. 10 seed Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Both teams are fighting for the chance to play close to home in Houston for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Houston just faced Texas A&M in the second round of March Madness in 2024 in Memphis. That was the first meeting in the tournament between these programs and the Cougars won a thriller in overtime 100-95 to advance to their fifth straight Sweet 16.

These two Texas programs with contrasting styles face each other in the rematch in Oklahoma City. Houston enters with a 29-6 record and was second in the Big 12 this season with a 14-4 conference mark. The Cougars just beat the brakes out of No. 15 seed Idaho in the first round 78-47.

Four out of the five starters were in double digits and freshman point guard Kingston Flemings led the way with 18 points and six rebounds on 8/12 shooting. Senior guard Emanuel Sharp was second with 16 points and was 3/3 from three.

Coogs vs Aggies

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) takes a shot during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Texas A&M is coming off an impressive 63-50 upset win over No. 7 Saint Mary's in the first round thanks to 18 turnovers. Graduate forward Rashaun Agee was the leading scorer with 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Ruben Dominguez was second with 11 points.

Agee is the leading scorer for the Aggies this season with 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Senior transfer guard Rylan Griffen stands second with 11.4 points per game but leads the team with 1.6 steals per contest. Graduate guard Marcus Hill is third with 10.6 points per game

This is coach Bucky McMillan's first year with Texas A&M and implementing "Bucky Ball" in College Station. This will be the first time he faces coach Kelvin Sampson and Houston.

The series between Texas A&M and Houston has been going on for more than 75 years and began in the 1950-51 season. Houston leads the series 55-32 and this will be just the second meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the two. UH has won the last two meetings and the Cougars are 6-1 in neutral site games against the Aggies.

Houston faces off against Texas A&M in Paycom Center in OKC. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Live Updates

1st Half 2nd Half Final Houston Texas A&M

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.