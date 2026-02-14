No. 3 Houston Cougars vs Kansas State Wildcats Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 3 Houston Cougars finally return home after a lengthy road trip and stay in Utah and will take on a struggling Kansas State team in the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon.

Houston has won its last five games and 16 out of the last 17 after a 66-52 win over Utah on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The standout moment from the game was redshirt senior guard Emanuel Sharp breaking the Houston all-time 3-point career record mark thanks to his eight threes and reaching 277 total 3-pointers. He moved past Marcus Sasser on that list.

Sharp led Houston against the Utes with 27 points. Houston enters this game with a 22-2 record and 10-1 mark in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Kansas State is also one of the worst teams in the conference, tied with Utah for 15th. The Wildcats have a 10-14 overall record and are 1-10 in the Big 12. They have lost 10 out of their last 11 and their last win came on Jan. 20 against Utah at home.

Coogs vs Wildcats

Jan 11, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) dribbles against Kansas State Wildcats guard Max Jones (2) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kansas State is 1-6 in road games and are led by junior guard PJ Haggerty with 23.3 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game. He is second on the team with just over four assists and a steal per game as well. The Wildcats are coming off a 91-62 beatup against Cincinnati in front of their home fans. Head coach Jerome Tang is in his fourth season leading Kansas State as an alum and is 0-2 against Houston and Kelvin Sampson in his career.

The all-time series is tied 5-5 with the Cougars winning the last game by 30 points in Manhattan, Kansas 87-57 last January. Houston is 3-1 in home games against Kansas State and last won 74-52 back in 2024 at Fertitta Center.

Houston faces off against Kansas State at home. Be sure to check back here at tipoff for live updates as the game goes on.

Live Updates

Starting Lineup: G Kingston Flemings, G Milos Uzan, G Emanuel Sharp, F Joseph Tugler, F Chris Cenac Jr.

Under 16 Timeout: Houston 2, Kansas State 6

Houston got the quick bucket with Sharp, but Kansas State is ready to go. The Wildcats hit a pair of threes and have thelead.

Under 12 Timeout: Houston 6, Kansas State 15

Kansas State is flat out here to play. Houston is down nine to the worst team in the Big 12, and it shows just how tough this conference can be. Multiple 3-pointers continue to go down by Haggerty, and the Cougars offense is looking rusty to start. K-State was doing great on the boards.

Under 8 Timeout: Houston 15, Kansas State 16

Sharp has hit a couple 3-pointers and the Cougars have got to the free throw line. Houston starts to get some steals and turnovers, but have not been able to convert that into points effectively. UH's defense picks up.

Under 4 Timeout: Houston 25, Kansas State 19

Houston comes out of the timeout and takes the lead on a dunk by Cenac Jr. Sakho throws it down for another dunk. The Cougars offense starts to get going and some great ball movement. Uzan knocks down a triple.

HALFTIME: Houston 33, Kansas State 19

Kansas State was held scoreless for the last five minutes, as the Cougars go on a 27-4 run since the under 12 timeout. Sharp is the leading scorer with 14 and Uzan has seven. K-State cooled down shooting wise, and the Cougars cleaned up the boards. Houston scores the last six points from the free throw line.