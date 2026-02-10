No. 3 Houston Cougars vs Utah Utes Live Updates, Box Score

Houston Cougars basketball, now up to No. 3 in the AP poll, are continuing their road trip up in Utah on Tuesday night as they take on the Utes in Salt Lake City. Houston moved up five spots in the rankings thanks to a 77-66 win against then No. 16 BYU on Saturday in Provo.

The Cougars were led by freshman point guard Kingston Flemings for the 14th time this season with 19 points, while freshman stretch big Chris Cenac Jr. added 16 points. Flemings was named to the Big 12 Conference’s Starting Five of the Week for the sixth time this season.

Houston is 21-2 and 9-1 in the Big 12 entering this game against Utah, who is currently the worst team in the conference. The Utes are 9-14 and 1-9 overall in the Big 12 this season.

The Cougars have won four in a row overall and 16 out of their last 17 road games, and they’ll look to get out of Utah unscathed.

Coogs vs Utes

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) drives during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Utah is going through a tough time in basketball, having lost its last five games and 10 out of its last 11. The Utes’ last win and only Big 12 victory this season came on Jan. 17 at home over TCU. Utah is 8-5 at home in Huntsman Center.

The Utes most recently lost at Kansas 71-59 on Feb. 7. Junior guard Terrance Brown is the leading scorer for Utah this season with just over 21 points per game, almost four assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Junior forward Keanu Dawes, who is a Houston native, is third on the team with 12.6 PPG, and leads Utah with 9.1 RPG. Utah is under new head coach Alex Jensen, a 2000 Utah graduate, who is in his first season coaching at Utah and first season head coaching overall. This will be the first time Jensen will face Houston and coach Kelvin Sampson.

There isn’t a deep history with Utah, and this game will just be the fourth in series history. Houston leads the series 3-0 entering. Houston won the last meeting at home 70-36 last January. This is the third straight season UH and Utah will face each other. This game will be the first time Houston has faced Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Cougars are 16.5 point favorites and have a 93.4% chance of winning according to ESPN predictor.

